Former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe has accused the South African regional bloc of having betrayed him by failing to send military troops to come to his aid when he was being kicked out of power last year.

The 94-year-old controversial President had said before that he would only relinquish power at age 100, but there was a turn of events last year when loyalists and founding members of the Mr. Mugabe’s ruling ZANU-PF led a campaign to ouster him from office.

The party’s lawmakers also initiated impeachment proceedings against the pan-Africanist who had ruled the South African country since 1980 when it gained independence from the European colonialists.

His former vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa who he had sacked, creating the impression that he was surreptitiously making way for his wife, Grace Mugabe to take over from him.

Speaking in an interview with local media, Robert Mugabe said: "When you look at their conditions, except for South Africa, they haven´t got the capacity to intervene.

"But South Africa could have done much more. It did not send an army, but just to engage."

Describing his ouster as a coup d’état, disappointed Mugabe said: "Those who created it have the responsibility to reverse it. If they don´t want to reverse it, it means they want the situation to continue which I think is the case.

"They would want us perhaps to get to the national election when the environment is still very congested with fear, some people still hiding, displaced."