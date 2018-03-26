The 94-year-old controversial President had said before that he would only relinquish power at age 100, but there was a turn of events last year when loyalists and founding members of the Mr. Mugabe’s ruling ZANU-PF led a campaign to ouster him from office.
The party’s lawmakers also initiated impeachment proceedings against the pan-Africanist who had ruled the South African country since 1980 when it gained independence from the European colonialists.
Speaking in an interview with local media, Robert Mugabe said: "When you look at their conditions, except for South Africa, they haven´t got the capacity to intervene.
"But South Africa could have done much more. It did not send an army, but just to engage."
Describing his ouster as a coup d’état, disappointed Mugabe said: "Those who created it have the responsibility to reverse it. If they don´t want to reverse it, it means they want the situation to continue which I think is the case.
"They would want us perhaps to get to the national election when the environment is still very congested with fear, some people still hiding, displaced."