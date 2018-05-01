Home > Filla >

Deaf couple's marriage officiated by deaf pastor with deaf bridesmaids


Disability Isn’t Inability Deaf couple's marriage officiated by deaf pastor with deaf bridesmaids

In order not to leave out their relatives and guests out of the fun, the couple arraigned for sign language interpreter, Emmanuel Muigai to translate every bit of the event to them so they could also appreciate the entire process.

Deaf couple's marriage officiated by deaf pastor play

Deaf couple's marriage officiated by deaf pastor
A Kenyan marriage involving to deaf couple has actually defined what true love is, and it is likely to make some people have a rethink about the whole concept of love.

It was such an enviable sight to behold on Saturday, April 28 when William Mwaura and his bride Phyllis Wawira tied the knot at Kang’eng’u ACK church in Kenya’s Kandara constituency after about two years of courtship, Tuko.co.ke reported.

As if the marriage in itself was not shocking enough, all the bridesmaids were equally deaf.

William Mwaura, a carpenter and his lovely beautician, Phyllis Wawira simply conspired to surprise their relatives and guests on their wedding day. The pastor who officiated the marriage was unimaginably a deaf man of God as well.

Deaf couple's marriage officiated by deaf pastor play

Deaf couple's marriage officiated by deaf pastor

 

In order not to leave out their relatives and guests out of the fun, the couple arraigned for sign language interpreter, Emmanuel Muigai to translate every bit of the event to them so they could also appreciate the entire process.

Just like every couple, William and Phyllis Mwaura met each other at a unique place.

They first saw each other at a deaf church function in 2016 in the groom's home county of Embu and became friends.

They moved the friendship to a higher level which has eventually resulted in the beautiful union.

The obviously elated William was quoted as saying: “When I met Wawira one and half years ago, I knew I had met my soul mate.”

Beauty indeed lies in the eyes of the beholder. May they live long to enjoy their love life and create beautiful family.

