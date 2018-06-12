news

Renowned America-based intimacy expert, Dr. Kat Smith has asserted that it is inappropriate for married couples to pray before having sex just as it is done when they are about to eat or engage in any other activity.

Dr. Kat Smith’s view was in response to a Seventh Day Adventist Christian who sought her advice, claiming to have heard “that a married couple should pray before they have sex so that the Lord will guide their behavior in the bedroom.”

In a letter sent to the relationship guru, the confused Christian said:

“Dear Dr. Smith, being a Seventh Day Adventist Christian, I have heard some Seventh Day Adventist couples say that a married couple should pray before they have sex so that the Lord will guide their behavior in the bedroom.

“My question is, if the Bible says that the wife's body belongs to the husband and the husband's body belongs to the wife, why is praying before the act necessary? Is there any sense to this statement? Could you shed some light on this issue for me please.”

However, in her attempt to ‘clear the confusion’, Dr. Kat Smith said ‘praying before sex’ is as ridiculous as the notion of a ‘round square’. It is neither Biblical nor from the Spirit of Prophecy.”

She explained: “Sex in the context of marriage is beautiful and should not be confused with an intimate prayer relationship with God.

“There are some people however, who act over-religious and seek to impose their kind of religiosity on others.

“Prayer is an appropriate act of worship and meditation with God. Sex in marriage is an appropriate act of intimacy with one’s spouse, they are separate but necessary. It is not prayer that determines the behavior in the bed room, it is the individual’s relationship with God.”

Well, some other Christians may disagree with Dr. Kat Smith’s opinion on praying before sex and whether it has the tendency to improve performance in bed.

But as it stands now, it remains her opinion because there is hardly any survey to determine any correlation between good performance in bed and prayer before the act.