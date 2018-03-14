news

A dog whose owner was rushed to the Santa Casa de Novo Horizonte hospital in Sao Paolo, Brazil, is still waiting at the hospital’s entrance four months after the death of his master, because news of the owner’s demise has not been relayed to him.

A report by odditycentral.com suggested that the dog’s owner was a 59-year-old homeless man who got stabbed during a hot argument and was brought to the hospital for treatment, but he died as a result of the severe injuries.

The news website said that the dog had followed the ambulance that carried his wounded owner to the hospital and sat at the entrance while, the patient was conveyed into the facility.

All efforts to get the dog out of the hospital’s entrance have so far been fruitless.

Financial Director at the Santa Casa de Novo Horizonte hospital is quoted as having said that the dog is “extremely tame, docile and quiet,” adding that “he just stares inside the hospital, like he’s waiting for somebody”.

The poor dog’s story has now gone viral after it was posted on Facebook last week by one lawyer Cristine Sardella.

In her post, Cristine Sardella said: “We have a lot to learn from animals. This dog stays every day at the door of the Santa Casa de novo horizonte hospital waiting for its owner who unfortunately passed away. He may be waiting in vain, but the love he feels for his owner is eternal.”

The story touched owner of a dog shelter in Sao Paolo who offered to take custody of the dog and find him a new owner, but in no time he returned to the hospital again.

Having realized that then dog is resolute and intends to see his owner at all cost, one of the hospital’s receptionists, Leticia Nawas Bertolucci has been taking care of him.

She gives him food regularly and he has also been given some blankets to give him some level of comfort.

Odditycentral.com also recalled one similar story it had published of a dog who has been waiting by his owner’s grave for a whole decade.