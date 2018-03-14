Home > Filla >

Tourist goes swimming, gives birth in the red sea


Incredible Tourist goes swimming, gives birth in the red sea

The whole thing was preplanned and the tourists travelled to Egypt purposely because it was the woman’s desire to have her baby born in the sea, for reasons probably known to the family.

  • Published:
Tourist goes swimming, gives birth in the red sea play

Tourist goes swimming, gives birth in the red sea
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Russian family have been trending online after welcoming a newborn baby which the mother reportedly gave birth to in the red sea in Egypt.

Apparently, the whole thing was preplanned and the tourists travelled to Egypt purposely because it was the woman’s desire to have her baby born in the sea, for reasons probably known to the family.

According to a Daily Mail report, one Hadia Hosny El Said snapped photos of the scene, while in the balcony of her uncle's apartment in Dahab, north of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Tourist goes swimming, gives birth in the red sea play

Tourist goes swimming, gives birth in the red sea

 

The images were widely circulated on social media after Hadia posted them on Facebook.

READ MORE: 39-year-old father and 19-year-old daughter caught having consensual sex

It was shared about 2, 000 times with thousands of reactions from social media users.

The elderly man in the photo carrying the baby is reported to be a doctor who specializes in water births, and the other man is the baby’s father.

The baby’s mother whose identity has not been disclosed was also seen emerging from the sea looking as if nothing had happened.

Tourist goes swimming, gives birth in the red sea play

Tourist goes swimming, gives birth in the red sea
 

From the images, the placenta was placed in a bowl, while the umbilical cord was still attached to the baby as it was being carried out of the sea.

Dramatically, the woman had reportedly gone swimming shortly before her delivery, and as planned, her husband and the doctor followed her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Incest: 39-year-old father and 19-year-old daughter caught having consensual sex Incest 39-year-old father and 19-year-old daughter caught having consensual sex
Search For Greener Pasture: He was being tortured in Libya, wife was having sex with a married man back in Ghana Search For Greener Pasture He was being tortured in Libya, wife was having sex with a married man back in Ghana
Hypocrisy: Women hate me in the day, sneak into my room at night for sex and money - Cripple Hypocrisy Women hate me in the day, sneak into my room at night for sex and money - Cripple
Video: Top bank official wears high-heels to work and meetings to feel empowered Video Top bank official wears high-heels to work and meetings to feel empowered
Trouble: "No toying with sex dolls" Vendors and users to be arrested Trouble "No toying with sex dolls" Vendors and users to be arrested
Obscenity: Dancer stopped from performing, deported from Zambia because she wears no pant Obscenity Dancer stopped from performing, deported from Zambia because she wears no pant

Recommended Videos

Video: Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimes Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimes
Video: Church gives signed bank checks to all members Video Church gives signed bank checks to all members
Pulse Filla: Woman Burns Wedding Dress And Divorces Cheating Husband Pulse Filla Woman Burns Wedding Dress And Divorces Cheating Husband



Top Articles

1 Scandal Popular musician in police grips for having sex in public spacebullet
2 Advert I’m “looking for a friend I can have regular sex with” – Journalistbullet
3 Scary Photos Rev. sister vomits Holy Communion and blood flows from...bullet
4 Obscenity Dancer stopped from performing, deported from Zambia...bullet
5 Search For Greener Pasture He was being tortured in Libya, wife...bullet
6 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
7 Trouble "No toying with sex dolls" Vendors and users to be...bullet
8 Photos Man catches house help with all these charms 3 days...bullet
9 Hypocrisy Women hate me in the day, sneak into my room...bullet
10 Inspiration Girl who sold pure water in the streets...bullet

Related Articles

Incest 39-year-old father and 19-year-old daughter caught having consensual sex
Search For Greener Pasture He was being tortured in Libya, wife was having sex with a married man back in Ghana
Hypocrisy Women hate me in the day, sneak into my room at night for sex and money - Cripple
Video Top bank official wears high-heels to work and meetings to feel empowered
Trouble "No toying with sex dolls" Vendors and users to be arrested
Obscenity Dancer stopped from performing, deported from Zambia because she wears no pant
Video Family buys and eats cereal that had expired as far back as 1997
Scary Photos Rev. sister vomits Holy Communion and blood flows from her eyes
Video "As a man, you need to discipline your wife, beat and streamline her" - MP
Advert I’m “looking for a friend I can have regular sex with” – Journalist

Top Videos

1 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimesbullet
2 Video Church gives signed bank checks to all membersbullet
3 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastorbullet
4 Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germanybullet
5 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another...bullet
6 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job to drive...bullet
7 Video Parents conspire to fake their own death to make son...bullet
8 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
9 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol...bullet
10 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet

Filla

Family eats cereal that had expired in 1997
Video Family buys and eats cereal that had expired as far back as 1997
"As a man, you need to discipline your wife, beat her" -MP
Video "As a man, you need to discipline your wife, beat and streamline her" - MP
Bank's computer error makes customer a multimillionaire
Good Luck Bank’s customer turns multimillionaire in just seconds after a computer error
How pet cat saved owners after fire gutted their house late night
Incredible How pet cat saved owners after fire gutted their house late night