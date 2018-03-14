Tourist goes swimming, gives birth in the red sea

news

A Russian family have been trending online after welcoming a newborn baby which the mother reportedly gave birth to in the red sea in Egypt.

Apparently, the whole thing was preplanned and the tourists travelled to Egypt purposely because it was the woman’s desire to have her baby born in the sea, for reasons probably known to the family.

According to a Daily Mail report, one Hadia Hosny El Said snapped photos of the scene, while in the balcony of her uncle's apartment in Dahab, north of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The images were widely circulated on social media after Hadia posted them on Facebook.

It was shared about 2, 000 times with thousands of reactions from social media users.

The elderly man in the photo carrying the baby is reported to be a doctor who specializes in water births, and the other man is the baby’s father.

The baby’s mother whose identity has not been disclosed was also seen emerging from the sea looking as if nothing had happened.

From the images, the placenta was placed in a bowl, while the umbilical cord was still attached to the baby as it was being carried out of the sea.

Dramatically, the woman had reportedly gone swimming shortly before her delivery, and as planned, her husband and the doctor followed her.