A father and daughter have been charged with incest in Florida’s city of Panama after they were caught red-handed having sex in their backyard.

According to a Daily Mail report, 39-year-old Justin Bunn was spotted by neighbours on Tuesday, having serious sexual intercourse with his 19-year-old daughter, Taylor Bunn.

They were then arrested by the Panama police, and during interrogation, both Justin and Taylor admitted to having consensual sex, but were quick to add that it was not often.

When they made their first appearance in court, Justin’s bail was set at $5,000, while Taylor’s bail was set at $1,000, according africanspotlight.com.

They have also been ordered to stay away from each other.

Meanwhile, in a similar development, a 42-year-old man from North Carolina has also been charged together with his 20-year-old daughter with incest, adultery and contributing to delinquency, after they both had a child together and went ahead to get married.

Reports say Steven Pladl and Katie Pladl from Knightdale welcomed a baby boy in September last year after the former divorced his wife in 2016.