A Ghanaian who returned from Libya with gunshot wounds all over his body after he had gone there to seek greener pasture has been greeted with a heartbreaking news of his wife having been sleeping with a married man while he was toiling amidst torture.

Reports suggest that James Kwarteng had all the necessary permit and was living in the Northern African country.

However, the unexpected happened when he was captured by a group of armed Libyans and Koreans upon no provocation.

He was kept in captivity for seven good days with neither food nor water. All he could drink during the entire seven days of captivity was the blood that oozed from his head when the captors crushed it with gun, according to Africanspotlight.com.

James Kwarteng said the kidnappers seized all his belongings and further demanded money before he was released, failing which they would kill him.

What apparently saved the poor man was the fact that he had saved GHs 25, 000 with her mother back in Ghana which she wired to the gang.

The father of three, two of whom are in secondary school and the other in primary school, came back to realize the immoral and wicked conducts of his wife while he was away.

According to reports, James’ legally married nurse, a devout Christian and the married man have so fallen in love that the latter has even planned to divorce his wife to marry her.

David Papa Bondze-Mbir, a Ghanaian journalist who visited James Kwarteng recently to donate $500 towards his treatment at the hospital shared the sad story online.

He said: "I've had plenty of chances to discern and brawl with questions about why some people can be so unkind to other people, even those they supposedly love. We are more ductile than we’d like to believe. Because under the right conditions, anyone (Christian, Muslim, Non-believer, Single, Married, Male, Female etc.) is capable of almost any and everything.

