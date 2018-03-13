Home > Filla >

He was being tortured in Libya, wife was having sex with married man


Search For Greener Pasture He was being tortured in Libya, wife was having sex with a married man back in Ghana

James Kwarteng had all the necessary permit and was living in the Northern African country. However, the unexpected happened when he was captured by a group of armed Libyans and Koreans upon no provocation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
He was being tortured in Libya, wife was having sex with married man play

He was being tortured in Libya, wife was having sex with married man
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Ghanaian who returned from Libya with gunshot wounds all over his body after he had gone there to seek greener pasture has been greeted with a heartbreaking news of his wife having been sleeping with a married man while he was toiling amidst torture.

Reports suggest that James Kwarteng had all the necessary permit and was living in the Northern African country.

However, the unexpected happened when he was captured by a group of armed Libyans and Koreans upon no provocation.

He was being tortured in Libya, wife was having sex with married man play

He was being tortured in Libya, wife was having sex with married man

 

He was kept in captivity for seven good days with neither food nor water. All he could drink during the entire seven days of captivity was the blood that oozed from his head when the captors crushed it with gun, according to Africanspotlight.com.

James Kwarteng said the kidnappers seized all his belongings and further demanded money before he was released, failing which they would kill him.

READ MORE: Women hate me in the day, sneak into my room at night for sex and money - Cripple

He was being tortured in Libya, wife was having sex with married man play

He was being tortured in Libya, wife was having sex with married man

 

What apparently saved the poor man was the fact that he had saved GHs 25, 000 with her mother back in Ghana which she wired to the gang.

The father of three, two of whom are in secondary school and the other in primary school, came back to realize the immoral and wicked conducts of his wife while he was away.

According to reports, James’ legally married nurse, a devout Christian and the married man have so fallen in love that the latter has even planned to divorce his wife to marry her.

He was being tortured in Libya, wife was having sex with married man play

He was being tortured in Libya, wife was having sex with married man

 

David Papa Bondze-Mbir, a Ghanaian journalist who visited James Kwarteng recently to donate $500 towards his treatment at the hospital shared the sad story online.

He said: "I've had plenty of chances to discern and brawl with questions about why some people can be so unkind to other people, even those they supposedly love. We are more ductile than we’d like to believe. Because under the right conditions, anyone (Christian, Muslim, Non-believer, Single, Married, Male, Female etc.) is capable of almost any and everything.

"0558192733 James Kwarteng's mobile money number. You can donate any little kindness from your heart to support his treatment.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hypocrisy: Women hate me in the day, sneak into my room at night for sex and money - Cripple Hypocrisy Women hate me in the day, sneak into my room at night for sex and money - Cripple
Video: Top bank official wears high-heels to work and meetings to feel empowered Video Top bank official wears high-heels to work and meetings to feel empowered
Trouble: "No toying with sex dolls" Vendors and users to be arrested Trouble "No toying with sex dolls" Vendors and users to be arrested
Obscenity: Dancer stopped from performing, deported from Zambia because she wears no pant Obscenity Dancer stopped from performing, deported from Zambia because she wears no pant
Scary Photos: Rev. sister vomits Holy Communion and blood flows from her eyes Scary Photos Rev. sister vomits Holy Communion and blood flows from her eyes
Video: Family buys and eats cereal that had expired as far back as 1997 Video Family buys and eats cereal that had expired as far back as 1997

Recommended Videos

Video: Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimes Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimes
Video: Church gives signed bank checks to all members Video Church gives signed bank checks to all members
Pulse Filla: Woman Burns Wedding Dress And Divorces Cheating Husband Pulse Filla Woman Burns Wedding Dress And Divorces Cheating Husband



Top Articles

1 Scandal Popular musician in police grips for having sex in public spacebullet
2 Advert I’m “looking for a friend I can have regular sex with” – Journalistbullet
3 Obscenity Dancer stopped from performing, deported from Zambia...bullet
4 Scary Photos Rev. sister vomits Holy Communion and blood flows...bullet
5 'Warning'! ''Never ever take your wife to school, I repeat NEVER...bullet
6 Inspiration Girl who sold pure water in the streets buys home...bullet
7 Albatross Come for your bride price and give me receipt -...bullet
8 Video "As a man, you need to discipline your wife, beat...bullet
9 Good Luck Bank’s customer turns multimillionaire in just...bullet
10 Trouble "No toying with sex dolls" Vendors and users...bullet

Related Articles

Hypocrisy Women hate me in the day, sneak into my room at night for sex and money - Cripple
Video Top bank official wears high-heels to work and meetings to feel empowered
Trouble "No toying with sex dolls" Vendors and users to be arrested
Obscenity Dancer stopped from performing, deported from Zambia because she wears no pant
Video Family buys and eats cereal that had expired as far back as 1997
Scary Photos Rev. sister vomits Holy Communion and blood flows from her eyes
Video "As a man, you need to discipline your wife, beat and streamline her" - MP
Advert I’m “looking for a friend I can have regular sex with” – Journalist
Good Luck Bank’s customer turns multimillionaire in just seconds after a computer error
Scandal Popular musician in police grips for having sex in public space

Top Videos

1 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimesbullet
2 Video Church gives signed bank checks to all membersbullet
3 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job to drive tricyclebullet
4 Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germanybullet
5 Video Parents conspire to fake their own death to make son go to...bullet
6 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
7 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another...bullet
8 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
9 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge...bullet
10 Crazy Video Man wins Guinness record for turning his...bullet

Filla

How pet cat saved owners after fire gutted their house late night
Incredible How pet cat saved owners after fire gutted their house late night
Funke Oshonaike
Funke Oshonaike Tennis star's tell-all of abuse will inspire but leave you in tears
In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human head to spiritualist
Husband bathes wife in acid for having another baby girl
Devil Incarnate Man desperate for male child bathes wife in acid for having girls