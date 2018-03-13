Home > Filla >

Women hate me in the day, enter my room at night for sex and money


Hypocrisy Women hate me in the day, sneak into my room at night for sex and money - Cripple

Wasiu Ajibade has been a cripple since infancy when he got involved in an accident that affected his legs. He was three years when he was hit by lightning when he was running an errand.

  • Published:
Women hate me in the day, enter my room at night for sex and money play

Women hate me in the day, enter my room at night for sex and money
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 35-year old crippled cobbler in Nigeria’s Ogun State has revealed the hypocrisy of some women who despise him in the day, but sneak into his room at night to have sex with him and take money.

Wasiu Ajibade has been a cripple since infancy when he got involved in an accident that affected his legs.

According to reports he was three years when he was hit by lightning when he was running an errand.

Though Wasiu Ajibade mends people’s footwear from which he makes sufficient income for survival, women hardly wanted to have anything to do with him in the day, for fear of being mocked.

Women hate me in the day, enter my room at night for sex and money play

Women hate me in the day, enter my room at night for sex and money

 

Until he surprisingly got the nod of his current wife, many women were only interested in his money.

READ MORE: Top bank official wears high-heels to work and meetings to feel empowered

He said they would come and have sex with him, take all his hard earned money and warn him not to disclose the encounter to anybody.

Ajibade said when his wife agreed to his marriage proposal and asked him to come and meet her family to perform the marriage rites, he thought it was a ploy to embarrass him, due to the fact that no woman was willing to seen with him.

He has regretted having wasted his resources on materialistic women.

He now has four children with his wife and they are living happily as a family.

Ajibade is confident that with his handiwork he is able to take care of the family and the needs of his children.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Top bank official wears high-heels to work and meetings to feel empowered Video Top bank official wears high-heels to work and meetings to feel empowered
Trouble: "No toying with sex dolls" Vendors and users to be arrested Trouble "No toying with sex dolls" Vendors and users to be arrested
Obscenity: Dancer stopped from performing, deported from Zambia because she wears no pant Obscenity Dancer stopped from performing, deported from Zambia because she wears no pant
Scary Photos: Rev. sister vomits Holy Communion and blood flows from her eyes Scary Photos Rev. sister vomits Holy Communion and blood flows from her eyes
Video: Family buys and eats cereal that had expired as far back as 1997 Video Family buys and eats cereal that had expired as far back as 1997
Video: "As a man, you need to discipline your wife, beat and streamline her" - MP Video "As a man, you need to discipline your wife, beat and streamline her" - MP

Recommended Videos

Video: Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimes Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimes
Video: Church gives signed bank checks to all members Video Church gives signed bank checks to all members
Pulse Filla: Woman Burns Wedding Dress And Divorces Cheating Husband Pulse Filla Woman Burns Wedding Dress And Divorces Cheating Husband



Top Articles

1 Scandal Popular musician in police grips for having sex in public spacebullet
2 Advert I’m “looking for a friend I can have regular sex with” – Journalistbullet
3 'Warning'! ''Never ever take your wife to school, I repeat NEVER...bullet
4 Inspiration Girl who sold pure water in the streets buys home in...bullet
5 Obscenity Dancer stopped from performing, deported from Zambia...bullet
6 Albatross Come for your bride price and give me receipt -...bullet
7 Video "As a man, you need to discipline your wife, beat and...bullet
8 Trouble Galore! This is how a guy's simple birthday...bullet
9 Good Luck Bank’s customer turns multimillionaire in just...bullet
10 Really? Man sells wife’s kidney to compensate himself...bullet

Related Articles

Opinion Manasseh Azure, Is It Tribal Journalism Or Journalism Of Vindictiveness?
Electricity Company of Ghana Guinness Ghana awarded for paying ECG bills on time
Football Besiktas defender risks jail over foul-mouthed referee rant
Ghana Premier League Sports Minister tasks GFA to resolve GPL delay situation quickly
Sanitation Issues Zoomlion not to blame for filth in Accra - Okoe Vanderpuije
Ghud Music Charts Top 10 most played songs of first week of March
Video Top bank official wears high-heels to work and meetings to feel empowered
Football Ribery in, Robben out, Heynckes annoyed as Bayern go to Besiktas
Reward Black Queens to receive $32,000 for winning WAFU
Disability Not Inability This blind man sells coconut for a living

Top Videos

1 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimesbullet
2 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job to drive tricyclebullet
3 Video Church gives signed bank checks to all membersbullet
4 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
5 Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germanybullet
6 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another...bullet
7 Video Parents conspire to fake their own death to make son...bullet
8 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
9 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge...bullet
10 Video Woman opens plane's door midair saying “I am God"bullet

Filla

How pet cat saved owners after fire gutted their house late night
Incredible How pet cat saved owners after fire gutted their house late night
Funke Oshonaike
Funke Oshonaike Tennis star's tell-all of abuse will inspire but leave you in tears
In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human head to spiritualist
Husband bathes wife in acid for having another baby girl
Devil Incarnate Man desperate for male child bathes wife in acid for having girls