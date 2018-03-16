Home > Filla >

Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce


End Of Road Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce

Vanessa Trump, a former model and actress filed for the divorce after receiving a mail last month containing a threat and a white powder.

  • Published:
Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce play

Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eldest son of US President, Donald Trump junior and his wife who have been married for the past twelve years and have five children have resolved to go their separate ways.

According to a report by Reuters, Vanessa Trump, a former model and actress filed for the divorce after receiving a mail last month containing a threat and a white powder.

The said powder was later determined to be non-hazardous after laboratory testing.

A Massachusetts man was subsequently charged this month for sending the mail which caused Vanessa to be rushed to the hospital.

Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce play

Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce

 

READ MORE: My husband smells my pant whenever I leave home and come back- Wife fumes

It is not clear what exactly has informed the decision to divorce, bhut apparently, both Donald Trump, 40 and Vanessa have reached a mutual understanding to separate.

In a joint statement released by the Trump Organization, the president's business empire, the couple said "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways."

The statement added that both Donald Trump and Vanessa have "enormous respect" for each other.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Jealousy: My husband smells my pant whenever I leave home and come back- Wife fumes Jealousy My husband smells my pant whenever I leave home and come back- Wife fumes
Scandal: Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him kissing another man Scandal Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him kissing another man
Saddening Photos: Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush Saddening Photos Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush
Video: Man packs himself in a box like frozen fish to migrate to Europe Video Man packs himself in a box like frozen fish to migrate to Europe
Official Porn: Boss forgets to hang up conference call, broadcasts sex with female colleague Official Porn Boss forgets to hang up conference call, broadcasts sex with female colleague
People Are Asking: Is this a dog or human being? People Are Asking Is this a dog or human being?

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Strange Thing Happens To Rev. Sister After Taking Communion Pulse Filla Strange Thing Happens To Rev. Sister After Taking Communion
Video: Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimes Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimes
Video: Church gives signed bank checks to all members Video Church gives signed bank checks to all members



Top Articles

1 Official Porn Boss forgets to hang up conference call, broadcasts sex...bullet
2 Nigel Gaisie Prophet predicts doom for Ghana; claims ex-president...bullet
3 Scandal Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him kissing...bullet
4 Photos Man catches house help with all these charms 3 days after...bullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Scandal Two prison officers sacked for having sex with inmatesbullet
7 Embarrassment Two women arrested in shopping mall after...bullet
8 Search For Greener Pasture He was being tortured in Libya,...bullet
9 Suicide? Emirate flight crew member, opens emergency...bullet
10 Trouble "No toying with sex dolls" Vendors and users...bullet

Related Articles

Jealousy My husband smells my pant whenever I leave home and come back- Wife fumes
Saddening Photos Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush
Video Man packs himself in a box like frozen fish to migrate to Europe
Official Porn Boss forgets to hang up conference call, broadcasts sex with female colleague
Scandal Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him kissing another man
People Are Asking Is this a dog or human being?
Suicide? Emirate flight crew member, opens emergency exit, jumps out plane
Embarrassment Two women arrested in shopping mall after stealing and hiding meat in pants
Nigel Gaisie Prophet predicts doom for Ghana; claims ex-president Mahama will win election 2020
Scandal Two prison officers sacked for having sex with inmates

Top Videos

1 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimesbullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Video Church gives signed bank checks to all membersbullet
4 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastorbullet
5 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up being...bullet
6 Video Father forcibly kisses son's bride at weddingbullet
7 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another...bullet
8 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job to...bullet
9 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power -...bullet
10 Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic...bullet

Filla

Telcos face parliament after majority leader, MPs receive porn
Trouble Telcos face parliament after majority leader, other MPs receive porn on their phones
Dog waits at the door of hospital where his owner died 4 months ago
Unflinching Loyalty This dog still waits at the entrance of hospital where his owner died 4 months ago
Tourist goes swimming, gives birth in the red sea
Incredible Tourist goes swimming, gives birth in the red sea
39-year-old father and 19-year-old daughter caught having mutual sex
Incest 39-year-old father and 19-year-old daughter caught having consensual sex