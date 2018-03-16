Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce

news

Eldest son of US President, Donald Trump junior and his wife who have been married for the past twelve years and have five children have resolved to go their separate ways.

According to a report by Reuters, Vanessa Trump, a former model and actress filed for the divorce after receiving a mail last month containing a threat and a white powder.

The said powder was later determined to be non-hazardous after laboratory testing.

A Massachusetts man was subsequently charged this month for sending the mail which caused Vanessa to be rushed to the hospital.

It is not clear what exactly has informed the decision to divorce, bhut apparently, both Donald Trump, 40 and Vanessa have reached a mutual understanding to separate.

In a joint statement released by the Trump Organization, the president's business empire, the couple said "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways."

The statement added that both Donald Trump and Vanessa have "enormous respect" for each other.