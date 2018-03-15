Home > Filla >

He smells my pant whenever I leave the house and come back- Wife fumes


Jealousy My husband smells my pant whenever I leave home and come back- Wife fumes

55-year-old Sekinat revealed this to Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos after her 88-year-old husband, Gbeminiyi Adeyiga petitioned the court to dissolve their marriage, claiming she was promiscuous. The court terminated the 30-year-old marriage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
He smells my pant whenever I leave the house and come back play

He smells my pant whenever I leave the house and come back
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The plea by 55-yearold woman with the Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos, Nigeria to settle the differences between her and her 88-year-old husband was fruitless, after the court proceeded to terminate their 30-year-old marriage on Thursday.

Gbeminiyi Adeyiga from No. 3, Adeyiga Street, off Munirat Aleje Street, in Ikorodu petitioned the court to dissolve the marriage claiming his ex-wife was promiscuous and had been sleeping with different men.

He said: “My wife does not take care of me any longer; she does not give me good food and different men come to sleep with her in our home.

He smells my pant whenever I leave the house and come back play

He smells my pant whenever I leave the house and come back

 

“She frustrates me, slaps me and she also wants to kill me. I don’t want to die now, please separate us.’’

READ MORE:  Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush

However, the woman, Sekinat denied the ex-husband’s claims, saying: “I beg the court to settle us. He has never caught me with a man. He always suspected every move to the extent that he smells my pants whenever I go out and come back.”

She pleaded that: “I want this court to settle this matter. I am not ready for divorce.’’

However, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, the court presided over by Mrs. Funmi Adeola did not take her plea.

He smells my pant whenever I leave the house and come back play

He smells my pant whenever I leave the house and come back

 

Pronouncing the court’s ruling, Mrs. Funmi Adeola said: Henceforth, you are no longer to be called husband and wife as investigation revealed that the wife truly commits the offence alleged against her.

“Having tried to settle the differences amicably, there were reports from petitioner that the respondent refuses to heed to series of advice.

“You are hereby ordered to go your separate ways and the custody of the three children should be determined by each one of them as they are above 18 years of age.

However, the children must be jointly groomed toward a better life as your separation should not affect their upbringing.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Scandal: Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him kissing another man Scandal Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him kissing another man
Saddening Photos: Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush Saddening Photos Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush
Video: Man packs himself in a box like frozen fish to migrate to Europe Video Man packs himself in a box like frozen fish to migrate to Europe
Official Porn: Boss forgets to hang up conference call, broadcasts sex with female colleague Official Porn Boss forgets to hang up conference call, broadcasts sex with female colleague
People Are Asking: Is this a dog or human being? People Are Asking Is this a dog or human being?
Suicide? Emirate flight crew member, opens emergency exit, jumps out plane Suicide? Emirate flight crew member, opens emergency exit, jumps out plane

Recommended Videos

Video: Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimes Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimes
Video: Church gives signed bank checks to all members Video Church gives signed bank checks to all members
Owusu Bempah: Pastor’s New Wife Caught Drinking Akpeteshie On Her Wedding Day? Owusu Bempah Pastor’s New Wife Caught Drinking Akpeteshie On Her Wedding Day?



Top Articles

1 Search For Greener Pasture He was being tortured in Libya, wife was...bullet
2 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
3 Scary Photos Rev. sister vomits Holy Communion and blood flows from...bullet
4 Nigel Gaisie Prophet predicts doom for Ghana; claims ex-president...bullet
5 Photos Man catches house help with all these charms 3 days after...bullet
6 Trouble "No toying with sex dolls" Vendors and users to be...bullet
7 Obscenity Dancer stopped from performing, deported from...bullet
8 Hypocrisy Women hate me in the day, sneak into my room at...bullet
9 Scandal Two prison officers sacked for having sex with...bullet
10 Official Porn Boss forgets to hang up conference call,...bullet

Related Articles

Saddening Photos Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush
Video Man packs himself in a box like frozen fish to migrate to Europe
Official Porn Boss forgets to hang up conference call, broadcasts sex with female colleague
People Are Asking Is this a dog or human being?
Suicide? Emirate flight crew member, opens emergency exit, jumps out plane
Embarrassment Two women arrested in shopping mall after stealing and hiding meat in pants
Nigel Gaisie Prophet predicts doom for Ghana; claims ex-president Mahama will win election 2020
Scandal Two prison officers sacked for having sex with inmates
Trouble Telcos face parliament after majority leader, other MPs receive porn on their phones
Unflinching Loyalty This dog still waits at the entrance of hospital where his owner died 4 months ago

Top Videos

1 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimesbullet
2 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastorbullet
3 Video Church gives signed bank checks to all membersbullet
4 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
5 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up being...bullet
6 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station,...bullet
7 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another...bullet
8 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
9 Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes...bullet
10 Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud...bullet

Filla

Two women arrested in shopping mall after hiding meat in pants
Embarrassment Two women arrested in shopping mall after stealing and hiding meat in pants
Telcos face parliament after majority leader, MPs receive porn
Trouble Telcos face parliament after majority leader, other MPs receive porn on their phones
Dog waits at the door of hospital where his owner died 4 months ago
Unflinching Loyalty This dog still waits at the entrance of hospital where his owner died 4 months ago
Tourist goes swimming, gives birth in the red sea
Incredible Tourist goes swimming, gives birth in the red sea