Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush


Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush

Nigeria has been battling the terrorist group since 2009, and soldiers have been in the bush doing their best to crack down on the dreaded group and their activities.Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush

One of Nigerian soldiers spending their lives in the jungle fighting militant group Boko haram has disclosed the kind of life they live in the bush in order to secure the nation from the hands of the terrorist group.

Nigeria has been battling the terrorist group since 2009, and soldiers have been in the bush doing their best to crack down on the dreaded group and their activities.

Just like many civilians, some of the soldiers have lost their lives in the process of fighting the terrorists.

Apparently in an attempt to let people appreciate the kind of sacrifice they are making just for the safety of the nation, one of the gallant soldiers, Idowu Adewale shared photos on Facebook of how he lives his life in the bush.

He posted the photos with the inscription: “I prefer to sleep inside the trench than to sleep on a big Mouka form bcuz Jungle don’t no Big man, Be alert stay alive, no Big boy for Bush.

“Life of a Soldier in the Bush.

“JunGleBoi Death……………….. Machine………………… *GoToJunGleAndBecomeAFullMan* *StayAliveBeAlart*”

From the images, it is obvious that the soldiers hardly sleep because the least sense negligence could lead to loss of life.

