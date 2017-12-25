Home > Filla >

Self Arrest :  Drug dealer arrested after boarding a police car he mistook for a taxi


The police reportedly twitted that, "Last night a cannabis dealer from Christiana, rushing to get home, got into a taxi. He got a big surprise when he realised he was riding in a police car."

It is interesting how a drug dealer who was in a haste to get home early with about 1 000 joints cannabis found himself in a police car thinking he had boarded a taxi.

Danish police are reported to have said that the man mistook their car for a taxi and boarded it, making their work easier for them.

The dramatic incident happened at Christiana which is a free-wheeling, semi-autonomous district of the Danish capital founded by hippies in the 1970s and has a long history of openly trading drugs, according to the Africanspotlight.com.

Details of the drug dealer have not been disclosed, but reports indicated that the man was arrested immediately after police found the illegal drugs on him.

The man may be facing a custodial sentence, police said.

