'Dwarf' man impregnates tall woman, wedding photos go viral

news

A very short man from Nigeria has proven that height and size do not determine what man can do romantically, as photos of him and his pregnant woman during their traditional wedding on Saturday has gone viral.

This must be true love indeed because most contemporary women have serious taste for tall and giant men with whom they claim to feel protected, but Mrs. Ufuoma chose to be different.

She agreed to marry a very short Mr. Ufuoma who on a normal day some women of today would not want to be seen with.

Dwarf, as some people refer to him, apparently wanted to prove to the world that behind the shortness lurks a serious romantically invincible manhood. He impregnated the woman before the wedding ceremony.

READ MORE: Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, 19 years of drug addiction-Former prostitute narrates

The traditional wedding photos of Mr. and Mrs. Ufuoma were shared on Facebook by one Elsie Halima.

See more photos below: