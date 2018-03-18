Obinim feels sorry for Owusu Bempah's wife

Home > Filla >

Owusu Bempah, the founder of General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, tied the knot with Animah as his third wife after two failed marriage.

The founder of International Godsway Church Bishop Daniel Obinim has said he feels sorry for Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah's wife, Abena Animah.

Commenting on Owusu Bempah's marriage without directly naming him, Obinim told his congregation: “I heard on the news the other time that a fellow man of God is getting married for the third time?

"I read in the newspapers that this is the third wife. I felt sorry for the woman because she should have thought about the previous two first. This means that if she, the third wife makes a mistake, she will also be replaced by number four”.

“As a third wife, you should not be happy because you are a replacement of the previous two. If the relationship had gone well, you wouldn’t be their replacement."

Owusu Bempah and Animah tied the knot last month in a private ceremony at Oyarifa, Tipper Junction, a suburb in the capital Accra.

