Josiah and Anthea Carelse from Littleton, Colorado, bought a box of Quaker granola cereal and the only time they realized that the product had expired in February 1997 was when they had eaten a large chunk of the meal.

A family from Colorado have vowed to be more vigilant after negligence made them buy and eat a cereal on March 5 this year without knowing that it had expired as far back as 1997.

Most people hardly check the seal of products they intend to buy in order to ascertain the expiry dates on them, and it is possible that more expired products are consumed ignorantly than those that are fresh.

Odditycentral.com reported that Josiah and Anthea Carelse from Littleton, Colorado, bought a box of Quaker granola cereal and the only time they realized that the product had expired in February 1997 was when they had eaten a large chunk of the meal.

Apparently, they noticed some abnormality in the taste of the food and thought it wise to pause the eating and check the expiry date.

Josiah Carelse said: “I just started eating and thinking, ‘It just tastes funny. It must be okay.'”

He added that: “We just grabbed this off the shelf, and yeah, 21 years old.”

His wife, Anthea whose intuition led to the discovery of the anomaly said: “I had about two bites, and that was it.”

The Denver Channel reported that she then told her husband that: “Josiah, you’re going to be really sick.

Layla, their daughter who was born about a year after the expiration of the product also said: “I was not born yet, I’m only 11.”

Meanwhile, management of the shop from which they bought the expired product said they are investigating to figure out how the product found itself on their shelf.

