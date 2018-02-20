45-year-old Chenchu Reddy whose farm is located in a village in India’s Nellore district in the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh, placed the poster of Canadian-born Indian-American porn-star-turned-Bollywood-actor Sunny Leone, posing in a bikini at a vantage point in his farm.
45-year-old Chenchu Reddy whose farm is located in a village in India’s Nellore district in the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh, placed the poster of Canadian-born Indian-American porn-star-turned-Bollywood-actor Sunny Leone, posing in a bikini at a vantage point which he said has achieved his aim of warding off people who might want to steal the cauliflower and cabbage crops.
Also on the poster reads an inscription written in local Telegu language, “Hey, don’t cry or feel jealous of me!”
READ MORE: Young couple get blasted for posting 'after sex photo online'
“To ward off their evil eye, I thought of this idea of putting up the big flax poster of Sunny Leone a couple of days ago. The trick has worked. Nobody is looking at my crop now.”