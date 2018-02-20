news

An Indian vegetable farmer chose a rather weird way to drive away what he referred to as “evil eyes” of fellow villagers from his crops by placing a big poster of a porn star in the farm.

45-year-old Chenchu Reddy whose farm is located in a village in India’s Nellore district in the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh, placed the poster of Canadian-born Indian-American porn-star-turned-Bollywood-actor Sunny Leone, posing in a bikini at a vantage point which he said has achieved his aim of warding off people who might want to steal the cauliflower and cabbage crops.

Also on the poster reads an inscription written in local Telegu language, “Hey, don’t cry or feel jealous of me!”

Explaining the aim behind the choice of nothing but the image of a porn star as scarecrow, Reddy is quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “This year, I have a good crop on 10 acres. This has been attracting unnecessary attention of villagers and passersby.

“To ward off their evil eye, I thought of this idea of putting up the big flax poster of Sunny Leone a couple of days ago. The trick has worked. Nobody is looking at my crop now.”