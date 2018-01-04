news

Authorities at the California airport were compelled to cancel a plane that was scheduled to take off for Portland at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday after a big rat was seen boarding the plane.

The Alaska airlines Flight 915 was grounded and the airport spokeswoman, Keonnis Taylor is reported by the San Jose Mercury News to have said "An Alaska Airlines aircraft departing Oakland International Airport was cancelled today due to reports of a mouse in the cockpit of the aircraft.”

She added that "The flight's 110 passengers are being accommodated as appropriate by Alaska Airlines flights from San Francisco and San Jose airports."

Meanwhile, according to UPI.com, Alaska airline whose plane was involved said it was a big rat and not mouse as earlier stated by the airport.

Alaska further asserted that it was about 8:30 a.m. "when a rat was spotted jumping from the jet way to inside the aircraft," and "Any passengers onboard the aircraft were deplaned."

As of Wednesday, the said plane was “out of service," but Alaska said "It will be returned to operations once it's certified rodent-free by a professional exterminator. The aircraft will also be thoroughly inspected to ensure no damage has been done."

One of the passengers, Ginger Hintz went on twitter to voice out her frustration.

Hintz said, "Chose Oakland airport to evade @KarlTheFog at SFO but now delayed because a rat hijacked our plane. Departure time: unknown."