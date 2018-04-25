news

Deputy Governor of Kenya’s Kirinyaga County, Peter Ndambiri Njagi was subjected to serious flogging by husband of a married woman he was caught red-handed sleeping with.

A video of the government appointee has gone viral after it was posted online on Tuesday, April 24.

In the Video, the adulterous woman’s husband supported by other men restrained Peter Ndambiri Njagi and the woman from covering their nakedness, as they whipped them and filmed the development.

The said aggrieved husband ordered and beat the deputy governor as well as his adulterous wife like little kids, as they both sat on the bed naked.

Below is the heated interaction in the room where the embarrassing incident occurred:

Aggrieved husband: ”Say who you are, say your name.”

Deputy Governor: “Ndabiri wa Njagi.”

Aggrieved husband: “Why are you leaving out the name Peter? Tell us what you do.”

Deputy Governor: “I'm a business man.”

Aggrieved husband: “Are you not the deputy governor of Kirinyaga?”

Deputy Governor: “I'm a politician.”

As the flogging intensifies, the deputy governor thought it wise to apologise to the man.

Peter Ndambiri Njagi said in the video that: ''I want to tell that man that I'm very sorry. I did not know she is married, I was even planning to meet his family.''

Judging from his admission and apology, the politician apparently has been having the illicit sexual affair with the unnamed married woman for a long time before they were eventually caught on that fateful day.

When the video hit social media, many Kenyans especially those who hold the deputy governor in high esteem were shocked by his embarrassing act.

The video has been widely circulated online with 24,264 views on Youtube when it was uploaded on Tuesday.