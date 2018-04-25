Home > Filla >

Government appointee flogged after sleeping with married woman


Video Government appointee flogged after being caught in bed with married woman

In viral Video, the adulterous woman’s husband supported by other men restrained Peter Ndambiri Njagi and the woman from covering their nakedness, as they whipped them and filmed the development.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Government appointee flogged after sleeping with married woman play

Government appointee flogged after sleeping with married woman
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Deputy Governor of Kenya’s Kirinyaga County, Peter Ndambiri Njagi was subjected to serious flogging by husband of a married woman he was caught red-handed sleeping with.

A video of the government appointee has gone viral after it was posted online on Tuesday, April 24.

In the Video, the adulterous woman’s husband supported by other men restrained Peter Ndambiri Njagi and the woman from covering their nakedness, as they whipped them and filmed the development.

The said aggrieved husband ordered and beat the deputy governor as well as his adulterous wife like little kids, as they both sat on the bed naked.

Government appointee flogged after sleeping with married woman play

Government appointee flogged after sleeping with married woman

 

READ MORE: Woman throws party for husband and giving her rival

Below is the heated interaction in the room where the embarrassing incident occurred:

Aggrieved husband: ”Say who you are, say your name.”

Deputy Governor: “Ndabiri wa Njagi.”

Aggrieved husband: “Why are you leaving out the name Peter? Tell us what you do.”

Deputy Governor: “I'm a business man.”

Aggrieved husband: “Are you not the deputy governor of Kirinyaga?”

Deputy Governor: “I'm a politician.”

As the flogging intensifies, the deputy governor thought it wise to apologise to the man.

Peter Ndambiri Njagi said in the video that: ''I want to tell that man that I'm very sorry. I did not know she is married, I was even planning to meet his family.''

Judging from his admission and apology, the politician apparently has been having the illicit sexual affair with the unnamed married woman for a long time before they were eventually caught on that fateful day.

When the video hit social media, many Kenyans especially those who hold the deputy governor in high esteem were shocked by his embarrassing act.

The video has been widely circulated online with 24,264 views on Youtube when it was uploaded on Tuesday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

New Strategy: Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled with liquid cocaine New Strategy Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled with liquid cocaine
Interesting: Woman throws party for husband after he married a new wife Interesting Woman throws party for husband after he married a new wife
Video: Lawmaker being conveyed to face charges jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush Video Lawmaker being conveyed to face charges jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush
Interesting: “I dumped my boyfriend for a man older than my dad, our s*x life is amazing”- Lady Interesting “I dumped my boyfriend for a man older than my dad, our s*x life is amazing”- Lady
Video: Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow Video Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow
Ignorance Of The Law: Woman arrested and fined $500 for possessing an apple Ignorance Of The Law Woman arrested and fined $500 for possessing an apple

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Muslim man pours acid on Christian woman's face for refusing him Pulse Filla Muslim man pours acid on Christian woman's face for refusing him
Video: Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow Video Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow
Hilarious: Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfie Hilarious Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfie



Top Articles

1 Interesting Woman throws party for husband after he married a new wifebullet
2 Disrespect? White men visit African king's palace, refuse to kneel...bullet
3 Smart Youth Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into businessbullet
4 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
5 Truncated Honeymoon Virgin bride hits groom's head with bottle...bullet
6 Bloody Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for...bullet
7 Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US,...bullet
8 Ignorance Of The Law Woman arrested and fined $500 for...bullet
9 Blame Game Man impregnates daughter, says she raped him...bullet
10 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video...bullet

Related Articles

Truncated Honeymoon Virgin bride hits groom's head with bottle after seeing his “hairy, scary cucumber”
Interesting Woman throws party for husband after he married a new wife
Video Company driver fired for watching TV while driving
What's Written Is Written Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive son
Ignorance Of The Law Woman arrested and fined $500 for possessing an apple
Bloody Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for demanding sex
Smart Youth Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business
In Japan World's oldest person Nabi Tajima dead aged 117
In India Death penalty for rapists of kids under 12 years of age
Hilarious Was this Kangaroo intoxicated after taking a canned beer?

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teethbullet
3 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with...bullet
4 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
5 Video Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive sonbullet
6 Video Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbowbullet
7 Hilarious Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to...bullet
8 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual...bullet
9 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet
10 Video Strong wind blows stolen money from armed...bullet

Filla

Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfie
Video Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfie
Company driver fired for watching TV while driving
Video Company driver fired for watching TV while driving
Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive son
What's Written Is Written Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive son
Asma Yacoob
Dangerous Love Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing his advances