University graduate commits suicide after 3 years of unemployment

A University graduate reportedly committed suicide after struggling for three years to get employment, but to no avail.

The man identified only as Yussif allegedly took some abused some drugs in excess and lost his life as a result after complaining of hardship and hinting of his suicidal intent.

The unfortunate incident was posted on Facebook by a user identified as Poko Poko who claimed to be his friend and neighbour.

In the post which was published by MyNewsGH.com, Poko Poko said: "I’ve never felt this sober in my life; I write this with tears drawing contours on my cheeks.

“I’ve this Muslim friend in my hood called Yussif. Yesterday I closed from work and got home around 7:18PM only to find him sitting at the corner of a park doing nothing. When he saw me coming, as usual, ‘boys boys’ thing, he started “Poko, hearsay your money come oo”.. and I jokingly replied ” Charley the money de33 ecome but time no dey to spend am”.(I lied). Right after saying that, I could see sadness written all over his face but I ignored it, cracked few jokes with him and started walking home.



“He called me back and said, “Poko, Charley ehard oo. A come dey house like 3years after uni but no job. Momee too dey give me pressure say make a do wild den start life. A dey see say boys all dey go dey come but me p3 notin dey go on give me. A see you p3, den a shy. You plete uni and now you dey job fine fine. Hommie, a dey feel say abi waste oo”.a just wan end everything and be free”….

My friend got me all sober with his lamentations but there was little I could do to help. I simply said ” Charley ego bee, gave him 10gh but he declined. That was how my meeting with him ended.



“I’m here on my bed watching movies and I can hear shouts and cries from their compound. Only to go out and find out that My friend Yussif just committed suicide this dawn; he took some unprescribed drugs in excess.



“Yussif, the first and only son of his parents is dead and gone.

Maybe I should have paid more attention to the latter part of his lamentations (I know you didn’t read it, go back and read).

Maybe I should have told him, me being all dressed up for work doesn’t mean i work in any big company but I only go to town for “kpakpakpa” to make a living.



“Maybe I should have spent hours talking to him when I saw him at the corner of the park.



“Maybe I shouldn’t have lied that “I’ve made more money now after university and only needed time to spend it’. I only said that to portray satire.



“Maybe when he declined my 10gh offer, I should have assisted and ensured he bought some food with that money.



“Maybe I should have gone home with him and spend time watching videos on 4syte-TV together. Just to take his mind off stress and over thinking.



“Maybe most importantly I should have spent hours convincing him that ”nowhere cool ” and that we all are suffering but choose to keep it to ourselves.



“I don’t know why, but a part of me feels I could have somewhat prevented this suicide.



“Suicide is real.

“If you find a friend suffering from depression or over thinking and continually makes suicidal remarks, get closer to him/her to talk them out.



“Rest in Peace Yussif.”