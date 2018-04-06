Lady fired for refusing to have sex with Indian boss

news

A lady has ignited anger among some social media users after disclosing that she was sacked from work because she had refused to have sex with her Indian superior.

The Nigerian lady identified as “maami_Chulo” shared her ordeal on twitter and the platform users expressed rage at the development, with some who apparently are human rights activist offering to help take up the matter to get her justice.

The situation whereby some superiors try to take advantage of their female subordinates or those in search of jobs is a global problem that has assumed alarming state.

In her twit, the lady said: “Guess who just got terminated at work for not sleeping with her boss, it’s me your WCW�”

The post has since gone viral as twitter users poured out their displeasure at the lady’s dismissal.

Here are some views of twitter users.