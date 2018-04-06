Home > Filla >

Father storms daughters engagement with "SAY NO" sign board


Video Father storms daughters engagement ceremony with sign board bearing "SAY NO"

23-year-old Levi Bliss had driven his 22-year-old fiancée, Allison Barron to a serene area in the desert in Nevada to propose marriage to her. From the bushes the lady's father appeared with a small sign board bearing the warning, "SAY NO"

A father appeared at the engagement ceremony of his daughter holding a small sign board bearing the warning, “SAY NO” in capital letters, just when the groom-to-be posed the question, ‘will you marry me’?

Reports indicated that 23-year-old Levi Bliss had driven his 22-year-old fiancée, Allison Barron to a serene area in the desert in Nevada to propose marriage to her.

However, unknown to Allison Barron, her fiancé had conspired with both his family and hers to pull a surprise on her.

They placed another sign board on the side of a large hill in the desert bearing the inscription, "Marry Me?"

As soon as the car got to the "Marry Me?" sign board, Levi Bliss stopped the car and brought out the ring, knelt down to propose.

Then suddenly as planned, Allison Barron’s father emerged from the bushes standing tall and holding another sign board bearing the warning, “SAY NO”.

Despite the surprise, the lady was happy after all. She posted photos of the engagement on twitter and they have gone viral.

 

She told Inside Edition that: "We immediately both started laughing. My sister was behind us so we turned to her and was like, 'Is this real?' He was like laughing and smiling -- he was proud of his sign.

"It was very my dad, in like a great way -- he's awesome. Always with the dad jokes and he finds them hilarious. We love it."

