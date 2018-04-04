Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his 6 children aren’t his

Home > Filla >

Michael Mgwira, a senior corporate manager had always thought that Elton, Hellen, Kamwadi and Lucy Ngwira were part of his six children until the DNA proved otherwise on March 1.

A distressed man from Malawi is in the process of divorcing his wife after a DNA test conducted at his behest revealed that, four of his six children are fathered by a different man.

A report by zambianobserver.com indicated that Michael Mgwira, a senior corporate manager had always thought that Elton, Hellen, Kamwadi and Lucy Ngwira were part of his six children until the DNA proved otherwise on March 1.

It is not clear what compelled the man to order the DNA test on January 28.

The DNA result has gone viral after the man shared it on a family WhatsApp group and urged members to freely share it to the public.

In the post, Michael Mgwira is quoted as having said: “You may have been hearing rumours regarding what is happening with my family. This message is meant to communicate the correct position of the situation.

“I am sorry and deeply disappointed to inform you that DNA results have shown that I am not the biological father of Elton, Hellen, Kamwadi and Lucy Ngwira.

“As you would understand, we have a crisis in the family and as an immediate measure I have separated from Miriam while the parents discuss the way forward. Please pray for the children who shall be traumatised by this unwanted situation.”

