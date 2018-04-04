Home > Filla >

23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs


Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination

Benson Chacha engaged in the sexual encounter with the politicians and filmed them which he has been using to blackmail and demand huge sums of money from them.

A Kenyan Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 23-year-old suspected conman accused of having slept with more than 13 female members of the country’s parliament and used it as a ploy to extort money from them.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Benson Chacha engaged in the sexual encounter with the politicians and filmed them which he has been using to blackmail and demand huge sums of money from them.

Benson Chacha was reportedly arrested in Tanzania following intelligence by both the Tanzanian and Kenyan security forces about his fraudulent activities.

When he appeared before the court presided over by Senior Principal Magistrate, Christine Njagi on Tuesday, he was remanded into police custody.

READ MORE: Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP

The court further ordered that his mental fitness be examined at Mathari Mental Hospital after his lawyer, Job Geresa claimed he was mentally unfit.

The suspect is currently being held in custody at the Kenyan Central Police Station pending the substantive hearing scheduled for April 9.

