Home > Filla >

Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP


Controversy Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP

  • Published:
Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP play

Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Kenyan female member of parliament has advocated for polygamy instead of wealthy men taking concubines outside their marriages and giving birth to children who are left to become deviant.

Gathoni Wamuchomba said this at Violence Recovery Center at Wangunyu, Kiambaa sub-county, on Monday, according to Tukoco.ke.

The Kiambu lawmaker lamented a situation where wealthy men impregnate young women as a result of secret sexual affairs with them and decline responsibility for the pregnancy and the children, for fear of endangering their marriages.

Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP play

Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP

 

She said the situation has gotten to a stage where there is no need to fake ignorance about what young women are going through at the hands of rich men.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone without approval

She attributed the surge in alcoholism and other social vices among young people to irresponsibility of rich men who sired most of them out of the wedlock.

Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP play

Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP

 

Gathoni Wamuchomba specifically appealed to wealthy men from her Kikuyu community where polygamy is acceptable to their culture to be bold and take as many women as they can cater for.

She said: "We sire these children and we do not want to own up to them, my point is if you are a man from the Kikuyu community and you can sustain five wives, have them, and if you are a man in a position to bring up many children, do it.

"Let's be honest, these children raised by single mothers, where are their fathers? Why do we want to pretend this is not a problem? As much as we are talking about our church and culture, we need to go revisit, discuss the issue and come up with a solution."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Pantless dancer removes wig off a fan who threw drinks at her on stage Video Pantless dancer removes wig off a fan who threw drinks at her on stage
Imprisonment: Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone without approval Imprisonment Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone without approval
Due To Poverty: Husbands 'renting' wives to tourist for commercial sex Due To Poverty Husbands 'renting' wives to tourist for commercial sex
Video: Woman spends Ghs 83,885.00 on kidney transplant for 17-year-old cat Video Woman spends Ghs 83,885.00 on kidney transplant for 17-year-old cat
Video: 13-year-old boy contests to become governor Video 13-year-old boy contests to become governor
Internet Fraud: Obinim backs 'sakawa' Internet Fraud Obinim backs 'sakawa'

Recommended Videos

Video: Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan head Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan head
Pulse Filla: Beautiful Slay Queen Arrested For Stealing Watches Pulse Filla Beautiful Slay Queen Arrested For Stealing Watches
Pulse Filla: Is Robert Mugabe Power Drunk Or Does He Have A Point? Pulse Filla Is Robert Mugabe Power Drunk Or Does He Have A Point?



Top Articles

1 Ebony's Burial Ebony’s black coffin was symbolic – says Ebony’s Fatherbullet
2 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
3 Fraud Woman arrested for using rented triplets to beg for almsbullet
4 Enviable 16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthdaybullet
5 Pope Francis “Hell Does Not Exist”– Pope Francisbullet
6 Internet Fraud Obinim backs 'sakawa'bullet
7 Feature This is the most devastating accident waiting to...bullet
8 Scandal Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him...bullet
9 Confusion! Woman gives birth to twins, each bears DNA of...bullet
10 Abomination! “My younger sister is 3 months pregnant...bullet

Related Articles

Imprisonment Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone without approval
Due To Poverty Husbands 'renting' wives to tourist for commercial sex
Video Woman spends Ghs 83,885.00 on kidney transplant for 17-year-old cat
Video 13-year-old boy contests to become governor
Under-resourced? Ghana Police resort catapult to apprehend thief who hid up a tree
Internet Fraud Obinim backs 'sakawa'
Nana Kwaku Bonsam Renowned fetish priest names daughter after Shatta Wale
Fraud Woman arrested for using rented triplets to beg for alms
Unconventional Bride rides horse to her wedding ground
Ebony's Burial Ebony’s black coffin was symbolic – says Ebony’s Father

Top Videos

1 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Shocking Obinim backs 'sakawa'bullet
4 Video Slay Queen arrested for stealing man's wristwatches worth...bullet
5 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the Accra-Tema...bullet
6 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband...bullet
7 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up...bullet
8 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol...bullet
9 Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66...bullet
10 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job...bullet

Filla

Ghana police uses catapult to apprehend suspected thief
Under-resourced? Ghana Police resort catapult to apprehend thief who hid up a tree
Nana Kwaku Bonsam Renowned fetish priest names daughter after Shatta Wale
Bride rides horse to her wedding ground
Unconventional Bride rides horse to her wedding ground
Man burns brother's girlfriend to death for refusing to give him sex
Unthinkable Lady dies after boyfriend's elder brother set her ablaze for denying him sex