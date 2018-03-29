Woman gives birth to twins, each bears DNA of different men

Home > Filla >

Rashida Nakabugo was reportedly married to 25-year-old Joseph Baseka Sengendo from Nakirebe in Mpigi district, but for some reasons was also in love with 30-year-old Patrick Ssegane from Nakasozi, Buddo in Wakiso district, both of whom are reported to be relatives.

A village in Uganda is struggling to come to terms with how a woman gave birth to twins who bear the DNAs of two men who are reportedly related.

According to Tuko.co.ke, three years after the birth of the twins, argument erupted between the two men, both of whom claimed ownership of the twins, Immaculate Babirye and Leticia Nakato.

The disagreement prompted a DNA test which was conducted at Health Viber Diagnostics Centre in Wandegeya at Ham Towers, Kampala.

Health workers at the facility were shocked to the marrow when it came to light that the twins actually were sired by two different men.

One of the health workers, Nelson Mwesige was quoted as having said: “This confused us, so we asked him to bring the mother of the babies so that we confirm if they are both from the same mother,” as one of the twins, Babirye, was Ssegane's baby, while Nakato belonged to Sengendo.

Baseka Sengendo and Patrick Ssegane were also invited to the hospital subsequently and when the DNA result was announced to them, Baseka Sengendo rejected it claiming: “I don’t want to waste your time. Even that child you claim to be mine, I have given her to you.”

However, the other man, Patrick Ssegane agreed to take full responsibility of the children.

Apparently knowing the conundrum she had caused, Baseka Sengendo said Rashida Nakabugo only left home one day claiming that she was travelling, only for him to hear about her marriage to Patrick Ssegane.

