Husband fights wife for refusing to use vibrator

The marriage of a Nigerian man and his wife from Idimu area of Lagos state is in crisis because the woman failed to use a vibrator he had bought for her prior to his travel abroad five years ago.

Simply identified as Okwy the man is now putting pressure on his wife to admit to having cheated on him, because he thinks it is impossible that the wife did not have sex with any other man in his absence.

According to reports, Okwy bought the vibrator for his wife when he was about to travel, ostensibly to satisfy herself with sexually in order to avoid cheating on him.

However, upon his return from abroad five years later, the said vibrator was still in the pack intact; the woman did not use it at all.

The man then became suspicious that his wife probably got another man who had been deputising for him in bed while he was away.

He is coercing the woman to confess and perform the necessary sacrifices per their traditions, saying women are able to kill their husbands faster when they commit adultery.

Meanwhile, the woman remains resolute, saying she failed to use the vibrator for fear of hurting herself.