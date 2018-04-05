news

Suspected herdsmen killed five members of a family in Mbiya village in Takum local government area of Taraba state, Nigeria.

According to report from gistreel, the suspected herdsmen said to be about 20 in number, stormed the family’s farmland on Wednesday, April 4th and burnt alive Sunday Sabo, the head of the family and slaughtered his wife and children.

Confirming the attack, the chairman of the local government, Shiban Tikare, said the man, his wife and children were slaughtered like chickens.

“By the time we got there, the family of five, a man, his wife and children were slaughtered like chickens,” he said.

Dajuma at the recent graduation ceremony of the state university, called on the state residents to arm themselves against bandits and herdsmen, alleging that the military is colluding with the bandits and herdsmen to attack the state residents. The Military has since denied the allegation.

The state governor, Ishaku Darius, has condemned the attack. Read a statement from his office below

This morning as at 1 am at Mbiya central village, some heavily armed Fulani herdsmen attacked the innocent family of Sunday Sabon and burned down the entire Bassa village

The devilish, inhuman, godforsaken, pit of hell incident happened in the early hours of today at Mbiya central village of Takum local government area of Taraba state.

The herdsmen came in their numbers and wiped out one of the families in that village

This Vampire act is coming few weeks after calls for self-defense was made and after several peace talks have been initiated by the state government to broker peace between the farmers and the herders.We are indeed dismayed that with the Akpatuma operations going on in the Southern part of the state the killings still persist. We want to remind the military that the first primary assignments giving to them are to protect life’s and properties and not to disarm poor villagers from their cutlasses and hoes leaving them vulnerable to the herdsmen devilish act.

We call on the federal government to step up their guide on the herdsmen unwanted and barbaric act by declaring them Terrorist and approach their matter with some level of seriousness before it becomes a boil on the testicles.

Once again we call on the good people of Taraba to be vigilant and report any unwanted faces seen around your areas to a trusted security close to you and also to be alert on self defence because it is no longer news that the security of this nation cannot be left in the hands of just the military.

His Excellency Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has condemned this act in Totality and condole with the families of the affected once and prayed that the good God we serve will comfort them and never allow those evil people escape the wrath of God.

Nelson C. Len

SA New Media Darius Dickson Ishaku

