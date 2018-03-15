Home > News > Local >

I'll deal with nomadic Fulani herdsmen - Nana Addo assures


I'll deal with nomadic Fulani herdsmen - Nana Addo assures

Nana Addo said his government remains committed to working with leaders of communities of nomadic herdsmen to bring these clashes to an end.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government's commitment to permanently tackle the long-standing conflict between nomadic herdsmen and local residents.

President Akufo-Addo who was speaking at a meeting with leaders of nomadic herdsmen communities of Fulani extraction expressed concerns about the persistent clashes between nomadic herdsmen and local farmers in some which has led to injuries, death and destruction of property.

He stated that his government remains committed to working with leaders of communities of nomadic herdsmen to bring these clashes to an end.

"It is important that I speak frankly to you. Everybody in this country has been disturbed by the activities of ‘Fulani herdsmen’. You hear about reports from different parts of the country, Volta Region, Ashanti Region is very disturbing and therefore finding a solution is one of the big concerns of my government.

"When Kufuor was here ten years ago, he began to work hard to resolve the problem and unfortunately he had to go and the government went with him, but we are back and we are determined to find a solution that will protect everybody, the herdsmen, the cattle and the community in which they work because if we do not have the understanding of having to work together , it becomes very difficult. I want to thank you for the courage and sense of responsibility in coming here and this is commendable," Nana Addo said.

At the meeting, it was decided that a special task-force will be set up to ensure that persons fueling these clashes are dealt with.

"I am very encouraged by the offer of the task-force. They will work together in your community and the law enforcement agencies to make sure anybody who wants to misbehave is dealt with appropriately.

"I feel very strongly the statement made by the spokesperson that there are herdsmen everywhere and whenever they misbehave they say Fulani Herdsmen and it is a pity that that should be the case and that is why we have to make sure the matter changes," he added.

