Government justifies renaming of presidential villa


Government justifies renaming of presidential villa

The presidency early this week changed the name from Flagstaff House to Jubilee House, a move the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is a "cheap diversionary tactic from the overwhelming demand from Ghanaians for President Akufo-Addo to stop mortgaging our sovereignty for a pittance."

The Ghanaian government has justified the renaming of the presidential villa.

Minister of Information, Dr Mustapha Hamid, argued that the name changing was equally important as it indicates the sovereignty of the country.

He told Citi News: “Will you say let’s continue to live in the slave dungeon at the Christiansburg castle and that there are more important things for us to do than seeking to remove ourselves from our colonial heritage?…. Everything is important including who you are.

"Who you are is very important so naming this place as Jubilee House is very important in defining our identity as a free people. Everything rises and falls on identity. It is not true that is not important."

The name of the building has been a bone of contention between the NPP and NDC over the past decade, depending on which party is in government.

It was initially given the name Flagstaff House when Ghana's first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah re-developed it in the 1960s to serve as his official residence and office.

The Kufuor administration re-built the edifice into a befitting presidential palace and named it Jubilee House to coincide with the nation's Jubilee anniversary.

