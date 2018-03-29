Home > News > Politics >

We'll change the name back to Flagstaff House - NDC warns


Necessary? We'll change the name back to Flagstaff House - NDC warns

It was initially given the name Flagstaff House when Ghana's first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah re-developed it in the 1960s to serve as his official residence and office.

  Published:
Flagstaff House play

Flagstaff House
The biggest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served warning to the Nana Addo government and Ghanaians that they will revert the name of the seat of government to Flagstaff House.

President Akufo-Addo announced that the name has been changed to Jubilee House in a communique to the press this morning.

Jubilee House play

Jubilee House

 

The official seat of government was built by the NPP government under former President Kuffour and named Jubilee House. But upon winning power in 2009, the NDC government under the late Professor Evans Mills changed the name to Flagstaff House, the original name of place.

READ ALSO: President Akufo-Addo turns 74 years today

It was initially given the name Flagstaff House when Ghana's first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah re-developed it in the 1960s to serve as his official residence and office.

The NDC said in a tweet:

 

