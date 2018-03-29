President Akufo-Addo turns 74 years today

news

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo turns 74 years today. Nana Addo

Nana Addo was born on March 29, 1944, to Edward Akufo-Addo and Madam Adeline Akufo-Addo and hail from Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

He served most of his youth at Swalaba and Nima in Accra.

Prior to him becoming the 4th President in the fourth Republic, Nana Addo served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

He was also the 3-term member of Parliament for the Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo received his primary education at the Government Boys School and went to Orielly Secondary School, and later at the Rowe Road School (now Kimbu), both in Accra Central. He went to England to study for his O Level and A Level examinations at Lancing College, Sussex.



He returned to Ghana in 1962 to teach at the Accra Academy before going to read Economics at the University of Ghana, Legon, in 1964, earning a BSc(Econ) degree in 1967.

Nana Akufo-Addo resigned from the Kufuor government in July 2007 to contest for the position of Presidential candidate of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the then ruling party of Ghana, for the 2008 elections. Competing against 16 others, he won 48% of the votes in the first round of that election, but was given a unanimous endorsement in the second round, making him the party’s presidential candidate.

In the 7 December 2008,the presidential race, in the first rround he received more votes than John Atta Mills, the eventual winner. In the first round, Akufo-Addo received 4,159,439 votes representing 49.13% of the total votes cast, placing him first, but not enough for the 50% needed for an outright victory. It was the best-ever performance for a first-time presidential candidate in the Fourth Republic. In the run-off, Mills received 4,521,032 votes, representing 50.23%, thus beating Akufo-Addo.



Akufo-Addo again contested in the 2012 national elections against the NDC candidate John Mahama and lost.