4 major campaign promises Nana Addo is yet to fulfill

As part of plans to industrialize and transform the economy, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was then flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), indicated his plans to help establish a factory in each of the 216 districts across the country.

Nana Addo also promised to establish one dam in every village in the northern part of the country to boost agriculture through a well planed irrigation policy.

He also promised to create another region from the Western Region. The party's flagship programme, the free SHS policy among others.

Some of his promises were however, met with questions of feasibility and criticism from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with the party largely accusing him pandering for apathy.

Other key promises made by the NPP government since assuming office include 'One Village One Dam', and the rolling out of processes for the issuance of the new National Identification Cards.

A section of Ghanaians has been trolling the administration of Nana Addo for making a lot of promises, with a number of people on social media tagging the President and the Vice as 'King Promise.'

$1 million dollars each to 275 constituency not distributed: Government in its 2016 manifesto promised delivering $1 million to the 275 Constituencies in Ghana annually. The 2017 financial year ended amidst the failure of government to disburse the money to the constituencies as promised.

The Ministry for Special Development Initiatives has disclosed that the $275 million to be disbursed to all constituencies across the country is ready.

The sector, Minister Hawa Koomson, explained that 70 percent of the $1 million dollars for each constituency, will be spent on government’s priority projects such as the One district-one factory, one village one dam, warehouses for planting for food and jobs among others.

National ID card – According to the NPP Manifesto, the national identification scheme would be completed within a year after they take office. All Ghanaians in the country were expected to be registered unto the scheme and issued a national ID Card.

However as at the end of 2017 only one person the President, had received the National ID Card.

Annual establishment of 1,000 hectares of bamboo and rattan plantation: Under an afforestation policy, NPP promised supporting the establishment of 1,000 hectares of bamboo and rattan plantations annually. This target of government was not actualized in 2017.

An NPP party will also encourage individuals and private sector involvement in the bamboo business through the provision of subsidised planting materials.

To help rehabilitate degraded lands, the party estimates that it will cultivate bamboo plants on 30,000 hectares of degraded areas within and outside forest reserves for reforestation and plantation development.

30% women representation promise: Nana Addo has promised 30% minimum threshold of women in governance stated in page 129 of the party's 2016 manifesto.

He announced names of 36 ministers to occupy various ministerial cabinets under his leadership. Out of the 36, 9 women were appointed, representing 25% of the total number of appointees, contrary to the 30%.