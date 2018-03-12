Home > News > Politics >

US ambassador doubts Nana Addo's 1-district, 1-factory policy


Industrialisation US ambassador doubts Nana Addo's 1-district, 1-factory policy

The One-District-One-Factory programme is aimed at establishing, at least, one factory or enterprise in each of the 216 districts .

  • Published:
  play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo may not be able to fulfill the One District, One Factory initiative, a policy set to ignite Ghana’s industrialisation and set her on course for socio-economic development, US Ambassador to Ghana Robert P. Jackson has said.

According to him, the campaign promise by the President in the 2016 general elections will not be fulfilled in his first term or even his second.

play

 

The One-District-One-Factory programme is aimed at establishing, at least, one factory or enterprise in each of the 216 districts as a means of creating economic growth poles that would accelerate the development of those areas and create jobs for the teeming youth.

READ MORE: Rawlings is not interested to see NDC back to power - Mzbel

The policy aims to transform the structure of the economy from one dependent on production and export of raw materials to a value-added industrialised economy, driven primarily by the private sector.

Robert Jackson speaking on the policy initiative on 21 Minutes hosted by KKB, said "President Akufo-Addo's vision of one district-one factory may not be realised in his first term or even his second, if there is one, but the idea is exactly what is needed to get beyond aid – that you have to industrialise, that you build your industrial base, that you create jobs so that people do not want to trek across the desert and be potentially enslaved in Libya or even if they make it to Libya, drown in the Mediterranean."

play

 

READ ALSO: Minority MPs rush to present '1-district, 1-factory' proposals to National Coordinator

He added: "We need to make Ghana attractive for young people to stay here and see that they can be entrepreneurs, that they can have a real bright future here."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

GYEEDA Scandal: Pardon Abuga Pele - Paga residents plead with Nana Addo GYEEDA Scandal Pardon Abuga Pele - Paga residents plead with Nana Addo
Diplomacy: US Ambassador hails Nana Addo as most visionary Ghanaian leader Diplomacy US Ambassador hails Nana Addo as most visionary Ghanaian leader
Presidency: Nana Addo paying evacuated traders with own pocket money, says Govt Presidency Nana Addo paying evacuated traders with own pocket money, says Govt
Flagstaff House: Felix Kwakye rips Akufo-Addo over eviction of traders Flagstaff House Felix Kwakye rips Akufo-Addo over eviction of traders
Politics: Mahama hails Kenyatta, Odinga reconciliation Politics Mahama hails Kenyatta, Odinga reconciliation
Nima Flagstaff House: Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate Nima Flagstaff House Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate

Recommended Videos

International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics
Ghana @ 61: Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption Ghana @ 61 Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption
Local News: Special Prosecutor Officially Starts Work Today Local News Special Prosecutor Officially Starts Work Today



Top Articles

1 Flagstaff House Felix Kwakye rips Akufo-Addo over eviction of tradersbullet
2 Presidency Nana Addo paying evacuated traders with own pocket money,...bullet
3 Politics Mahama hails Kenyatta, Odinga reconciliationbullet
4 Diplomacy US Ambassador hails Nana Addo as most visionary Ghanaian...bullet
5 Prophecies Some people are scheming to assassinate Akufo-Addo -...bullet
6 March 6 Ghana marks 61st Independence Day todaybullet
7 Observer Mission Mahama saves nasty situation in Sierra Leonebullet
8 Industrialisation US ambassador doubts Nana Addo's...bullet
9 Presidency Nana Addo jets off to India for ISA summitbullet
10 Ghana@61 Twitter shreds Buhari to pieces after promise...bullet

Related Articles

Politics 'Answer your 170 economic questions' - Amissah-Arthur turns up heat on Bawumia
Nana Akufo-Addo 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved
#OneYearOn A year ago, Ghanaians voted out Mahama for Nana Addo; here's what else has changed
Gay Rights Nana Addo desperate to wine and dine with homosexuals - Koku Anyidoho
Campaign Promises I doubt if I can fulfil all my promises – Nana Akufo-Addo
Elections 2020 Nduom to quit being PPP's flagbearer before 2020
NPP Government 6 major achievements by Nana Addo in 10 months
Nursing Trainee Allowance How Nana Addo is ripping-off the taxpayer with his many launches
Election 2020 Rawlings is not interested to see NDC back to power - Mzbel
Industrialisation Minority MPs rush to present '1-district, 1-factory' proposals to National Coordinator

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch...bullet
6 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties...bullet
9 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for...bullet
10 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to...bullet

Politics

Heiko Maas is set to swap Germany's Justice Ministry for the Foreign Ministry, succeeding Social Democratic Party colleague Sigmar Gabriel
Heiko Maas German justice minister to become foreign minister: reports
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
Religion Ghana can't develop with prayers and 'tongues' - Ken Agyapong
Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye
Disagreement Minority slams 'partial' Speaker of Parliament again
File photo
Immigrants 151 Ghanaian immigrants in Libya set to return home