President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo may not be able to fulfill the One District, One Factory initiative, a policy set to ignite Ghana’s industrialisation and set her on course for socio-economic development, US Ambassador to Ghana Robert P. Jackson has said.

According to him, the campaign promise by the President in the 2016 general elections will not be fulfilled in his first term or even his second.

The One-District-One-Factory programme is aimed at establishing, at least, one factory or enterprise in each of the 216 districts as a means of creating economic growth poles that would accelerate the development of those areas and create jobs for the teeming youth.

The policy aims to transform the structure of the economy from one dependent on production and export of raw materials to a value-added industrialised economy, driven primarily by the private sector.

Robert Jackson speaking on the policy initiative on 21 Minutes hosted by KKB, said "President Akufo-Addo's vision of one district-one factory may not be realised in his first term or even his second, if there is one, but the idea is exactly what is needed to get beyond aid – that you have to industrialise, that you build your industrial base, that you create jobs so that people do not want to trek across the desert and be potentially enslaved in Libya or even if they make it to Libya, drown in the Mediterranean."

He added: "We need to make Ghana attractive for young people to stay here and see that they can be entrepreneurs, that they can have a real bright future here."