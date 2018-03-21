Home > News > Politics >

NPP is full of greedy people - A Plus


Greedy Bastards NPP is full of greedy people - A Plus

A Plus was speaking on the promise by the Vice President Alhaji Mahumudu Bawumia that government will construct 570 dams by the end of the year.

Kwame A Plus play

Kwame A Plus
Musician, comedian and politician Kwame A Plus has slammed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of what he termed as greed on the part of its leaders.

He said members of the NPP have shown greed since they took over the reins of government from the National Democratic Congress last year.

A Plus was speaking on the promise by the Vice President Alhaji Mahumudu Bawumia that government will construct 570 dams by the end of the year.

He said, "One person will create 570 different companies and take all the contracts to build the dams. NPP people have become so greedy. Instead of given this to about 200 contractors so that everybody chop small small one greedy NPP person will they take all. Nana Addo will create all the jobs but one person will take all".

The satirist indicated the members of the NPP don't want to share the kitty for all its members and Ghanaians to have a bite. Check out his Facebook post.

