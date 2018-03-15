Shoot-to-kill politicians who steal our money - A-Plus

news

Musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus, is pushing for the security agencies to be given the power to shoot officials deemed to be corrupt.

According to him, shoot-to-kill is the only way to deter corrupt officials from "steal our money".

His comments come at the back of First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu who said the security agencies should adopt an approach to kill in dealing with illegal miners in the country.

Joseph Osei Owusu, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Bekwai Constituency, said the joint military and police anti-galamsey task force fighting galamsey should adopt a shoot-to-kill approach in dealing with illegal miners.

While making a contribution on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, Osei-Owusu said he would have issued a directive to that effect.

He said "Extreme behaviour must be met with an extreme response. We are dealing with people who are determined at every point to make their money without regards what they are doing to the environment."

But Kwame A-Plus said it should instead be politicians who face the shoot-to-kill order and not illegal miners.

"I also propose That we should start shooting to kill politicians who steal our money. That is the only way to deter criminal politicians from engaging in that act. When it hungry people trying to earn a living they must be shot without trial. When it’s a politician we must wait for the special prosecutor because they are special. Nonsense man!!!," he wrote on his Facebook page.