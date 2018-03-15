Home > News > Local >

Shoot-to-kill politicians who steal our money - A-Plus


Corrupt Officials Shoot-to-kill politicians who steal our money - A-Plus

According to him, shoot-to-kill is the only way to deter corrupt officials from "steal our money".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus, is pushing for the security agencies to be given the power to shoot officials deemed to be corrupt.

According to him, shoot-to-kill is the only way to deter corrupt officials from "steal our money".

His comments come at the back of First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu who said the security agencies should adopt an approach to kill in dealing with illegal miners in the country.

READ ALSO: I don't have evidence to back my corruption claims - A-Plus

Joseph Osei Owusu, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Bekwai Constituency, said the joint military and police anti-galamsey task force fighting galamsey should adopt a shoot-to-kill approach in dealing with illegal miners.

While making a contribution on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, Osei-Owusu said he would have issued a directive to that effect.

He said "Extreme behaviour must be met with an extreme response. We are dealing with people who are determined at every point to make their money without regards what they are doing to the environment."

But Kwame A-Plus said it should instead be politicians who face the shoot-to-kill order and not illegal miners.

READ MORE: NPP Executives threaten to sue A Plus over corruption allegations

"I also propose That we should start shooting to kill politicians who steal our money. That is the only way to deter criminal politicians from engaging in that act. When it hungry people trying to earn a living they must be shot without trial. When it’s a politician we must wait for the special prosecutor because they are special. Nonsense man!!!," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Nima Flagstaff House: We'll return to vote for you in 2020 - Nana Addo's evicted neighbours Nima Flagstaff House We'll return to vote for you in 2020 - Nana Addo's evicted neighbours
Warning: Social media circulation of nude photos condemned Warning Social media circulation of nude photos condemned
Fulani Attacks: I'll deal with nomadic Fulani herdsmen - Nana Addo assures Fulani Attacks I'll deal with nomadic Fulani herdsmen - Nana Addo assures
Law Enforcement: We’re pampering wrongdoers too much – Dep Speaker Law Enforcement We’re pampering wrongdoers too much – Dep Speaker
Illegal Beverages: Fake foreign alcoholic drinks producer arrested Illegal Beverages Fake foreign alcoholic drinks producer arrested
Justice: Court orders rape suspect to produce BECE certificate Justice Court orders rape suspect to produce BECE certificate

Recommended Videos

Video: I don't have time for sex - Obinim Video I don't have time for sex - Obinim
Local News: Former COCOBOD Boss Charged With 27 Counts Of Financial Loss Local News Former COCOBOD Boss Charged With 27 Counts Of Financial Loss
Kwesi Pratt: Why Can't KNUST Even Make Solar Panels? Kwesi Pratt Why Can't KNUST Even Make Solar Panels?



Top Articles

1 Immigration 86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghanabullet
2 Corruption Money laundering, fraud charged against Dr Stephen Opunibullet
3 Child Labour Police rescues 14 trafficked minors from Volta Lakebullet
4 Criminals Oda Police grab kingpins in Royal Motors robbery after...bullet
5 Commercial Sex Workers Suhum residents fume over operations of...bullet
6 Gays Grant us our rights - Homosexuals call on Parliamentbullet
7 Crime 5 fuel station armed robbers arrested at Asante Mampongbullet
8 Sanitation Issues Zoomlion not to blame for filth in Accra...bullet
9 Photos Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeralbullet
10 Corruption Former COCOBOD CEO faces 27 charges for...bullet

Related Articles

Blame Game Mahama is to blame for Ghana's poor showing on corruption index - Gov't
DKM Saga Arrest John Mahama now - NDC Youth Organizer hopeful
Full Report CHRAJ clears deputy chiefs of staff of any wrongdoing in A Plus scandal
Fighting Corruption 64% of Ghanaians want Gov’t to prosecute corrupt officials – Afrobarometer
Corruption Allegations Nana Addo inherited 'corruption at its worst' from the NDC - Rawlings
Branding A Plus says he will now charge for media interviews
Allegations NPP Executives threaten to sue A Plus over corruption allegations
Election 2020 Any idiot can hope to be president - A Plus tells Asiedu Nketia
Police Leadership Sacked CID boss accuses Kennedy Agyapong for removal
Governance Make moderate demands – Nana Addo tells Ghanaians

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
10 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet

Local

Watch Video I don't have time for sex - Obinim
In Volta Region FDA discovers poison in banku and okro that killed 6
Fake Soldier
Imposter Fake soldier arrested in Bawumia's security detail to be arranged before court
Grenade suspects
Bomb Scare Two 'grenade' suspects charged, one freed