Sarkodie reveals how biscuits ruined his US show: ‘Worst performance I’ve ever had in my life’

Ghana’s multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie has opened up about a moment he now describes as the lowest point of his performance career, recounting an unsettling experience at a concert in the United States that left him feeling completely disoriented on stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the rapper, the incident began innocently at his hotel, where he received a gift hamper filled with snacks. Unaware that some of the biscuits were infused with cannabis, Sarkodie shared them with his manager, Angel Town, before heading out for the show. It was only later that the effects began to surface.

READ MORE: Top 10 Ghanaian Artists Who Dominated 2025

As he stepped onto the stage, Sarkodie said his sense of timing and awareness shifted dramatically. Songs he had performed countless times suddenly felt unfamiliar, and the entire set seemed to move in slow motion from his perspective. Speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM, he admitted that the experience left him feeling as though he had lost control of his performance.

Sarkodie

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In my head, every song was dragging. Nothing felt normal,” he explained, describing the moment as deeply uncomfortable. Reflecting further, he added, “That was the worst performance I have ever had in my life. Even ‘U Go Kill Me’ sounded unusually slow to me.”

What made the experience even more surprising was the audience’s reaction. While Sarkodie left the stage convinced he had delivered a disastrous show, fans had an entirely different impression. Many approached him afterwards to praise the performance, calling it one of his finest outings.

“Everyone who spoke to me after the show said it was my best performance ever,” he revealed. “But personally, I knew something wasn’t right.”

sarkodie

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the unexpected concert confession, the rapper also shared a glimpse into a very different side of his musical journey. The ‘Hope’ hitmaker disclosed that he has been quietly working on a full gospel project for nearly seven years, recording songs inspired by faith, introspection and life experiences.

Speaking during an interview on 3 Music TV on Friday, 19 December, Sarkodie said the project has been evolving slowly over time. “I have a gospel project that isn’t out yet. It’s been in the pipeline for maybe seven years,” he noted.

The revelation has sparked curiosity among fans, adding another layer to the legacy of Africa’s most decorated rapper as he continues to explore new creative directions.

Advertisement