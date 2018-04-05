Home > Filla >

Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself over cheating lover


Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after girlfriend cheated on him

From the suicide note he left behind, the guy was obviously having issues in his relationship with the girlfriend, and out of heartbreak he resorted to ending his life.

Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself over cheating lover

Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself over cheating lover
Photos of a second-year Computer Science student at Chuka University in the Tharaka Nithi County of Kenya who allegedly hanged himself to death and the suicide note he had left behind have gone viral online.

Details of the deceased student have not been disclosed yet, but according to reports, the young man allegedly killed himself because his girlfriend had allegedly cheated on him.

From the suicide note, the guy was obviously having issues in his relationship with the girlfriend, and out of heartbreak he resorted to ending his life.

The student’s death has taken many people aback, especially the claim that it was because of a lady who had left him.

Some social media users who reacted to the incident held the view that it was absurd of the deceased to have taken his life because of a girlfriend.

See the suicide note below:

