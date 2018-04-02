Man commits suicide over 'broken heart' in Takoradi

news

Reports from Takoradi indicates that a man has committed suicide over what is believed to be a broken heart from his lover.

The deceased, 38, slashed his own throat after being jilted by his girlfriend.

The young man has been identified as Kwame Ntiako Aboagye and many residents of his area have taken to social media to mourn and commend his talent as one of the best fashion designers in the Takoradi area.

An eyewitness said, "It is very true he killed himself on the T Poly park at new site , all what he was saying was he doesn’t want to live anymore due to what he has witnessed …. I’m an eye witness (sic) and it’s very, very sad”.

He was reported to have collected a knife from an orange seller and dash into the bush, threatening to kill anyone who attempted to stop him from taking his own life.

“I was there when he stabbed himself. He collected a knife from an orange seller to stabbed himself. Claiming he don’t (sic) like what he has witnessed”, the witness said.

His lifeless body has since been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital morgue, while condolence messages are pouring in for his family over his loss