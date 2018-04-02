Home > News > Local >

Man commits suicide over 'broken heart' in Takoradi


Tragedy Man commits suicide over 'broken heart' in Takoradi

The deceased, 38, slashed his own throat after being jilted by his girlfriend.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Reports from Takoradi indicates that a man has committed suicide over what is believed to be a broken heart from his lover.

The deceased, 38, slashed his own throat after being jilted by his girlfriend.

The young man has been identified as Kwame Ntiako Aboagye and many residents of his area have taken to social media to mourn and commend his talent as one of the best fashion designers in the Takoradi area.

READ ALSO: Class 6 pupil commits suicide at Assin Bereku

An eyewitness said, "It is very true he killed himself on the T Poly park at new site , all what he was saying was he doesn’t want to live anymore due to what he has witnessed …. I’m an eye witness (sic) and it’s very, very sad”.

He was reported to have collected a knife from an orange seller and dash into the bush, threatening to kill anyone who attempted to stop him from taking his own life.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian ‘drug dealer’ executed in Singapore

“I was there when he stabbed himself. He collected a knife from an orange seller to stabbed himself. Claiming he don’t (sic) like what he has witnessed”, the witness said.

His lifeless body has since been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital morgue, while condolence messages are pouring in for his family over his loss

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crime: Six notorious armed robbers arrested in Sege Crime Six notorious armed robbers arrested in Sege
Exclusive: Document shows Mahama approved a military base for US marines Exclusive Document shows Mahama approved a military base for US marines
Crimes: Police hunt attackers following assault at NDC MP's residence Crimes Police hunt attackers following assault at NDC MP's residence
Show of Power: You'll be fired if we win power - NDC's Sammy Gyamfi warns police chief Show of Power You'll be fired if we win power - NDC's Sammy Gyamfi warns police chief
Robbery in Accra: Family tied up in home, robbed at gunpoint Robbery in Accra Family tied up in home, robbed at gunpoint
Easter Festival: AIDS commission distributes condoms at Kwahu to mark Easter Easter Festival AIDS commission distributes condoms at Kwahu to mark Easter

Recommended Videos

Military Pack: US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil
Local News: Flagstaff House Renamed Jubilee House Local News Flagstaff House Renamed Jubilee House
Ghana-US Military Deal: Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo Ghana-US Military Deal Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo



Top Articles

1 Good Friday Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabilbullet
2 Agony 3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beachbullet
3 Easter Wahala Passengers in Kumasi left stranded due to shortage of...bullet
4 Military Pack US historian Gerald Horne links US military presence...bullet
5 Show of Power You'll be fired if we win power - NDC's Sammy...bullet
6 Exclusive Document shows Mahama approved a military base for...bullet
7 Robbery in Accra Family tied up in home, robbed at gunpointbullet
8 Accra-Kumasi Highway Two killed in horror car and...bullet
9 Senchi Health Centre Police arrest two medical officers...bullet
10 Politics Koku Anyidoho suggests "coup" comments not...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana...bullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet

Local

New Senchi Health Centre One more person dies after receiving 'mysterious' injection
Mysterious Injection Multiple investigations launched into injection deaths at New Senchi Health Centre
File Photo
Senchi Health Centre FDA says 'contaminated' drug cause of deaths at health centre
File Photo
In Eastern Region 'Mysterious’ injections kill 3 people at Senchi Health Centre