Class 6 Pupil Commits Suicide At Assin Bereku

A class six pupil of Green Academy School at Assin Bereku in the Assin North district of the Central region has committed suicide.

The mother of the deceased found her son hanging the room he shared with his family.

The mother who is a trader had returned from doing business in town.

Neighbours of the deceased, Justice Adu, described him as a lively and energetic child.

Justice Adu hanged himself with his bath sponge around his neck after he returned from church.

According to family sources, the deceased had returned home from church on Sunday and unsuspectingly picked his bathing sponge and entered his room.

When the mother saw her son hanging, she raised an alarm and neighbours assisted to carry the deceased to the Assin Fosu Hospital mortuary.

The mother was shocked because she said her son didn’t show signs that he had any challenge or problem that would warrant such an act.

Some neighbours indicated John had a good voice and had sung at church the day he died.