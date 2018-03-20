Home > Communities > Student >

Class 6 Pupil Commits Suicide At Assin Bereku


In Central Region Class 6 Pupil Commits Suicide At Assin Bereku

The mother of the deceased found her son hanging the room they share as a family.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hanging play

Hanging
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A class six pupil of Green Academy School at Assin Bereku in the Assin North district of the Central region has committed suicide.

The mother of the deceased found her son hanging the room he shared with his family.

The mother who is a trader had returned from doing business in town.

READ ALSO: Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing ovation in Singapore

Neighbours of the deceased, Justice Adu, described him as a lively and energetic child.

Justice Adu hanged himself with his bath sponge around his neck after he returned from church.

According to family sources, the deceased had returned home from church on Sunday and unsuspectingly picked his bathing sponge and entered his room.

READ ALSO: Concerned teachers to strike over unpaid arrears

When the mother saw her son hanging, she raised an alarm and neighbours assisted to carry the deceased to the Assin Fosu Hospital mortuary.

The mother was shocked because she said her son didn’t show signs that he had any challenge or problem that would warrant such an act.

Some neighbours indicated John had a good voice and had sung at church the day he died.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

In Ashanti Region: Teachers of Aduman SHS on another sit down strike In Ashanti Region Teachers of Aduman SHS on another sit down strike
Education In Ghana: Concerned teachers to strike over unpaid arrears Education In Ghana Concerned teachers to strike over unpaid arrears
'British Day' Exhibition: Accra Academy students host British High Commissioner 'British Day' Exhibition Accra Academy students host British High Commissioner
Central University not collapsing - VC dismisses reports Central University not collapsing - VC dismisses reports
Richard Appiah Akoto: Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing ovation in Singapore Richard Appiah Akoto Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing ovation in Singapore
Examination Malpractices: WAEC to use CCTVs, metal detectors to prevent cheating Examination Malpractices WAEC to use CCTVs, metal detectors to prevent cheating

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’



Top Articles

1 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
2 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
3 Central University not collapsing - VC dismisses reportsbullet
4 Education In Ghana Concerned teachers to strike over unpaid arrearsbullet
5 In Ashanti Region Teachers of Aduman SHS on another sit down strikebullet
6 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana and...bullet
7 Richard Appiah Akoto Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing...bullet
8 #GirlPower Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017bullet
9 In Central Region Class 6 Pupil Commits Suicide At Assin...bullet
10 WASSCE Results 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
3 Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachersbullet
4 Technology in Ghana KNUST team builds solar-powered carbullet

Student

In Eastern Region This Junior High School in Yilo Krobo has shut down indefinitely
Ghanaian teacher, Richard Akoto's hardwork gets his rural school brand new computers, Microsoft assistance
Richard Akoto Appiah Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit after viral photos
In Swedru Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHS
In Central Region Students of Christ the King protest over encroachment