Ghanaian ‘drug dealer’ executed in Singapore

A Ghanaian drug trafficker Billy Agbozo was executed in Singapore on Friday, March 9, 2018, after he failed in his clemency plea.

39-year-old Agbozo was found guilty and sentenced to death on July 4, 2016, for trafficking 1.63kg of methamphetamine in his luggage in April 2013.

The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of methamphetamine trafficked is more than 250g.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) told Straitstimes.com that Agbozo was “accorded full due process under the law, and was represented by legal counsel throughout the process.”

CNB added that 1.63kg of methamphetamine is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,210 abusers for a week.

Agbozo left for Dubai on April 4, 2013, from Accra, before boarding a plane bound for Singapore. He arrived there the next day and planned to spend 5 nights there.

At the checkpoint in Singapore, he was stopped by inspectors who screened his luggage – a black haversack and a red-and-black suitcase.

White, crystalline substances were found in the wall of the haversack and the inner plastic casing of the suitcase. The substances contained 1.63kg of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of about $135,600.

His appeal against his conviction and sentence was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in February last year.

His petition to the President for clemency was also turned down.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has called on Singapore to stop the executions and change its laws.

Amnesty International’s director of South East Asia and the Pacific, James Gomez said, “this execution must be stopped immediately. The Singaporean authorities only have two days to do the right thing and ensure that yet another life is not lost to its callous anti-drug laws.”