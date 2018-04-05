Home > Filla >

Robert Cicale who hears misdemeanour criminal cases in the county's district court admitted to breaking into the woman’s home and taking her soiled pants, but pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charge that authorities have leveled against him.

A Suffolk County district court judge in England was arrested and charged for felony burglary after he broke into a young woman’s home and stole her dirty pants.

He disclosed that he had broken into the said house and committed the same act several times previously and on Thursday, he "went into the house to take the panties again."

Reports say the victim who once served as an intern for Robert Cicale when he was a town attorney, was alone in her East Islip home when she heard a noise and subsequently saw a man running out of her house.

She then rang her mother who also called 911, and officials saw the judge running in town with the woman’s panties in hand.

District Attorney Timothy, Timothy Sini expressed disgust about the Judge’s act, saying "This is very disturbing. In his confession, he noted he had urges to do this, to engage in this behavior.

"He admitted he had gone into the home unlawfully on a few other occasions.”

 

Robert Cicale who was granted a $25,000 bails has been "temporarily relieved of his judicial duties", and another judge also issued an order restraining him from contacting the 23-year-old woman.

As part of the bail conditions, the suspect must wear a GPS monitor hence forth, ostensibly to help track his movements and activities.

Meanwhile, his lawyer, William Wexler said his client is a reputable judge and also has the full support of her wife in this trying moment.

He is quoted as having told news men that: "Every judge, every lawyer respects him, and we just have to see how the process plays out." 

