Many guests, friends and relatives were left stranded and disappointed when a wedding ceremony they were supposed to be in attendance had to be cancelled because the groom failed to show up under the guise of being ill.

The bride was so embarrassed that she did not know what explanation to give for her groom’s surprise absence.

However, reports are now emerging that Phathisani Hlabangana chose to save his face by being absent because he was not able to pay for the venue, in fulfilment of his part of an agreement between the couple.

Africanspotlight.com reported that per the agreement, the bride, Jacky Moyo was supposed to take care of catering, cakes, and other things, while the groom was left with just paying for the wedding venue.

The news portal quoted a source as having said, “We suspect that Moyo is the one who forced Hlabangana to marry her because she volunteered to pay all the expenses except for the venue that was supposed to be paid by Hlabangana.

“MaMo was shocked when the wedding venue people phoned her asking about their money because Hlabangana had showed him a bag full of money saying everything was under control.

“On the wedding day he never turned up and was not answering his phone.”

When contacted for a possible explanation, the disappointed Jacky Moyo chose to be tightlipped, saying “At the moment I am not in a good state of mind to talk about this whole drama.”

The bride’s mother said “I know people were not happy that my daughter was getting married, anyway it’s life, bad things happen unexpectedly.” She then showed newsmen the cakes and everything purchased for the event.

Meanwhile, Phathisani Hlabangana has rubbished the reports, saying “The rumours are not true.” He maintained that “What happened is I fell sick on the wedding day and we were forced to cancel the wedding.”