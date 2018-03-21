Groom-to-be dies after drowning in waterfall

Home > Filla >

Prior to his demise, Steven Kizza was a research and human resources manager at Innovation for Poverty Action, a Non-Governmental Organisation  based in Uganda. He reportedly went to the Aruu Falls located in Gulu district of the Ugandan capital, Kampala for work related activities when the unfortunate drowning happened.

A man whose wedding is scheduled to happen in August this year has drowned in a waterfall and died after visiting the tourist site with friends.

Prior to his demise, Steven Kizza was a research and human resources manager at Innovation for Poverty Action, a Non-Governmental Organisation  based in Uganda.

He reportedly went to the Aruu Falls located in Gulu district of the Ugandan capital, Kampala for work related activities when the unfortunate drowning happened.

The NGO is into activism against poverty and handles the Ugandan government’s contracts relating to poverty eradication.

According to yabaleftonline.ng, he earlier took some pictures at the scene with friends and then sat down with his feet inside the water.

Kizza then allegedly slipped into the water and all efforts by his friends to rescue him were too late.

His dead body was later retrieved by police who were called to the scene and was deposited at the Lacor Hospital in Gulu.

It was after his death that one of his friends revealed that preparations were underway towards his marriage which is due to take place in August.

