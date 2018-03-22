Home > Filla >

Hotel owner flees for his life after spotting lion in one of the rooms


Scary Hotel owner flees for his life after spotting lion in one of the rooms

The lion wandered from the woods, entered the hotel and without any fear, lurked in one of the rooms probably preying on any unfortunate person who might cross its sight.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hotel owner flees after spotting lion in one of the rooms play

Hotel owner flees after spotting lion in one of the rooms
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in US arrested and killed a stray mountain lion that walked into a hotel in the city and hid itself in one of the rooms.

Jeremy Thompson, an ODFW wildlife biologist with the department is reported to have told KPTV that the hotel owner had to flee for his life after spotting the lion in one of the hotel rooms under construction.

He said: "[The owner] walked out and called the city police department. They had an officer shine a light on it, and the lion stepped out from behind a water heater in that room and screamed at him."

According to UPI.com, the wildlife officials used a tranquilizer dart to sedate the lion, carried it out of town and killed it.

Hotel owner flees after spotting lion in one of the rooms play

Hotel owner flees after spotting lion in one of the rooms

 

READ MORE: See what a Police officer has done to his girlfriend

Jeremy Thompson said his outfit thought it wise kill the wild animal because it posed danger to life.

He said: "But a cougar coming this far into downtown, into the business district and deep into a hotel complex, and not showing fear of people or wariness of urban environments? That's just extremely odd. This may have been a cougar that was unable to establish its own home range in its natural habitat.

"Considering this cougar's concerning behavior, it was deemed a public safety risk not suitable for relocation, and so it was euthanized," Thompson said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Seriously? See what a Police officer has done to his girlfriend Seriously? See what a Police officer has done to his girlfriend
Amazing Video: 9-year-old boy wins Guinness Book of World Records after clapping 1,080 times in 1 minute Amazing Video 9-year-old boy wins Guinness Book of World Records after clapping 1,080 times in 1 minute
So Sad: Groom-to-be dies after drowning in waterfall So Sad Groom-to-be dies after drowning in waterfall
Persona Non Grata: Minister suspended for 1 month after slapping MP on the floor of Parliament Persona Non Grata Minister suspended for 1 month after slapping MP on the floor of Parliament
Drama: Leave us to go back to school, you are delaying our dreams – Robbers tell court Drama Leave us to go back to school, you are delaying our dreams – Robbers tell court
In Market: Woman gives birth to lizard after 2 years of pregnancy In Market Woman gives birth to lizard after 2 years of pregnancy

Recommended Videos

Amazing Video: Boy, 9 claps 1,080 times to win Guinness Book of World Records Amazing Video Boy, 9 claps 1,080 times to win Guinness Book of World Records
Pulse Filla: 1,230 Years In Jail For Fraud Pulse Filla 1,230 Years In Jail For Fraud
Pulse Filla: This Is A Must Watch Story!!! Pulse Filla This Is A Must Watch Story!!!



Top Articles

1 Embarrassment Commercial vehicles refuse to carry Slay Queen because she...bullet
2 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
3 Persona Non Grata Minister suspended for 1 month after slapping MP...bullet
4 Seriously? I have sex with only 5 men each day and make Ghs122.53–...bullet
5 Photos Man catches house help with all these charms 3 days after...bullet
6 Security Strategy IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts for...bullet
7 You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in...bullet
8 Alert 18-year-old girl dies after her Nokia 5233 exploded...bullet
9 Good Riddance? Babcock student commits suicide after...bullet
10 Insensitive Mother and boyfriend burn, starve and beat...bullet

Related Articles

Seriously? See what a Police officer has done to his girlfriend
Amazing Video 9-year-old boy wins Guinness Book of World Records after clapping 1,080 times in 1 minute
So Sad Groom-to-be dies after drowning in waterfall
Persona Non Grata Minister suspended for 1 month after slapping MP on the floor of Parliament
Drama Leave us to go back to school, you are delaying our dreams – Robbers tell court
In Market Woman gives birth to lizard after 2 years of pregnancy
Seriously? I have sex with only 5 men each day and make Ghs122.53– Prostitute
Insensitive Mother and boyfriend burn, starve and beat beautiful 4-year-old girl to death
Embarrassment Commercial vehicles refuse to carry Slay Queen because she dressed indecently
Security Strategy IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts for VIPs and politicians

Top Videos

1 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female...bullet
3 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
4 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up being...bullet
5 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job to drive...bullet
6 Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, 19...bullet
7 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband...bullet
8 Pathetic Video You are dead, we cant revive you - Court...bullet
9 Video Pandemonium erupts as passengers find huge python...bullet
10 Video Father forcibly kisses son's bride at weddingbullet

Filla

The suspect, Ehimen Ruth
Everywhere We Go Nigerian woman arrested for drugs trafficking in India
Husband helps wife to marry ex lover so the 3 would be happy
Really? Husband helps wife to marry ex lover so that the 3 would be happy together
Men who have sex with prostitutes are "sick criminals" -Pope Francis
Video Men who have sex with prostitutes are "sick criminals" -Pope Francis
Beer bar owner fixes alarms on glasses to stop stealing
Enough Is Enough Beer bar owner fixes alarms on glasses to stop stealing