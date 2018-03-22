Hotel owner flees for his life after spotting lion in one of the rooms

news

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in US arrested and killed a stray mountain lion that walked into a hotel in the city and hid itself in one of the rooms.

Jeremy Thompson, an ODFW wildlife biologist with the department is reported to have told KPTV that the hotel owner had to flee for his life after spotting the lion in one of the hotel rooms under construction.

He said: "[The owner] walked out and called the city police department. They had an officer shine a light on it, and the lion stepped out from behind a water heater in that room and screamed at him."

According to UPI.com, the wildlife officials used a tranquilizer dart to sedate the lion, carried it out of town and killed it.

Jeremy Thompson said his outfit thought it wise kill the wild animal because it posed danger to life.

He said: "But a cougar coming this far into downtown, into the business district and deep into a hotel complex, and not showing fear of people or wariness of urban environments? That's just extremely odd. This may have been a cougar that was unable to establish its own home range in its natural habitat.

"Considering this cougar's concerning behavior, it was deemed a public safety risk not suitable for relocation, and so it was euthanized," Thompson said.