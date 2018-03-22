Hotel owner flees for his life after spotting lion in one of the rooms

The lion wandered from the woods, entered the hotel and without any fear, lurked in one of the rooms probably preying on any unfortunate person who might cross its sight.
Jeremy Thompson, an ODFW wildlife biologist with the department is reported to have told KPTV that the hotel owner had to flee for his life after spotting the lion in one of the hotel rooms under construction.
He said: "[The owner] walked out and called the city police department. They had an officer shine a light on it, and the lion stepped out from behind a water heater in that room and screamed at him."
According to UPI.com, the wildlife officials used a tranquilizer dart to sedate the lion, carried it out of town and killed it.
Jeremy Thompson said his outfit thought it wise kill the wild animal because it posed danger to life.
"Considering this cougar's concerning behavior, it was deemed a public safety risk not suitable for relocation, and so it was euthanized," Thompson said.