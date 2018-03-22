See what a Police officer has done to his girlfriend

Reports say the woman is unable to walk out of the relationship due to threats by the hostile police officer to kill her if she does.
Photos of a certain woman who was allegedly assaulted by her police boyfriend have been making the rounds on social media and people have been reacting to the sad development.
The incident apparently happened in South Africa, and a Twitter user identified as @moreki mo who claimed to be the brother of the victim, posted images of the woman severely brutalized leaving him with bloody swollen face.
It is unclear whether the case was reported to law enforcement authorities to bring the errant police officer to book.
See more photos below: