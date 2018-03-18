Policemen assault 'trotro' driver for wrong parking

news

Five policemen have been captured in a viral video assaulting a commercial (trotro) driver.

The trotro driver was assaulted by the policemen after he resisted arrest for wrong parking.

He was kicked off his feet and hit on the ground after he was overpowered.

Onlookers could be heard in the video shared on the Facebook page of Starrfm begging for mercy for the victim.

The incident is said to have happened at around Adenta in Accra.

Many Ghanaians who have watched the video have condemned the police.

"Where were all these policemen when robbers were all over the place shooting and killing innocent citizens? The police hierarchy must investigate this barbaric and unwarranted act," Raymond Kufuor wrote.

Bright Kusu said: "Look at how police men's are fooling and beating some one because he did not pack well, why can't you go and fight weed smokers and arm robber , is this things part of your works?"

While Ampah Obeng noted: "I think these policemen are bullies because they have power. Does the image they portray out there showing they have power. I have come across several of things scenes when the policemen brutalising a common driver and in one occasion I ask the officers what images are they showing to public and they should stop beating the driver and the station. Bottom line that these show how uncivilised we are as country including the police."