Police in Ejura reportedly flee from mob attack

Police in Ejura in the Ejura-Sekyedumase district of the Ashanti Region have reportedly fled from a mob attack.

The mob, numbering over 200, were said to have stormed the district police station to demand the release of a taxi driver who was being held in custody for knocking down two females students in an accident.

The deceased persons, students of the Ejura Islamic Senior High School, Iddrisu Maridiya and Shaibu Farisa, both 19 years, died on arrival at the Ejura Government Hospital, according to Citifmonline.com.

The police fled to safety after the mob invaded the station wielding cutlasses and other offensive weapons.

“They said they don’t understand why the accident car has been sent to our division [Mampong] so they wanted the car back to Ejura," the District Police Commander Chief Superintendent Richarson Kumeko said.

"The case is not my personal property…. so if they doubt, they can go to the divisional commander and he will show them the car and the suspect over there,” he added.

According to the district police commander, besieging of the police station is a regular occurrence in the community.

He said police are constrained by manpower and the need to protect their families from reprisal attacks.

He said: "All the time, they besiege the police station and the station is now exposed to risks so we are also human beings, we have to be cautious.

"We are constrained with manpower and we also have families at the barracks so when you come and attack us, we have to protect our families and ourselves."