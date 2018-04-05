Home > Filla >

Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split into two


Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split Africa into two

The said crack is 50ft deep and 20 metres wide and has destroyed part of the Nairobi-Narok highway. Residents said the area in question was intact until they woke up to the threatening opening that apparently happened overnight.

  • Published:
Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split into two play

Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split into two
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A deep and wide crack discovered in Kenya has got experts talking with some predicting that over time, the fault has the potential to split the entire Africa continent into two.

The said crack is 50ft deep and 20 metres wide and has destroyed part of the Nairobi-Narok highway.

Residents saidthe area in question was intact until they woke up to the threatening opening that apparently happened overnight.

Experts are of the view that if it continues to grow over the next 10 million years sea water may flow into the crack and create a different ocean that will see Africa divided into two.

Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split into two play

Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split into two
 

Dr Lucia Perez Diaz, Postdoctoral Researcher at the Fault Dynamics Research Group, London's Royal Holloway said in a write-up The Conversation that: “The East African Rift Valley stretches over 3,000km from the Gulf of Aden in the north towards Zimbabwe in the south, splitting the African plate into two unequal parts: the Somali and Nubian plates.

READ MORE: “I was starving to death” - Man breaks into Pizza Hut claiming to be Jesus

 

“Activity along the eastern branch of the rift valley, running along Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania, became evident when the large crack suddenly appeared in south-western Kenya.

“Eventually, over a period of tens of millions of years, seafloor spreading will progress along the entire length of the rift.

“The ocean will flood in and, as a result, the African continent will become smaller and there will be a large island in the Indian Ocean composed of parts of Ethiopia and Somalia, including the Horn of Africa.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Suicide: Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after girlfriend cheated on him Suicide Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after girlfriend cheated on him
Video: “I was starving to death” - Man breaks into Pizza Hut claiming to be Jesus Video “I was starving to death” - Man breaks into Pizza Hut claiming to be Jesus
Unimaginable Video: Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her dirty pants Unimaginable Video Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her dirty pants
Extreme: Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church Extreme Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church
Disappointment: Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his 6 children aren’t his Disappointment Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his 6 children aren’t his
Video: Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly

Recommended Videos

Video: Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split into two Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split into two
Pulse Filla: Husbands 'renting' wives to tourist for commercial sex Pulse Filla Husbands 'renting' wives to tourist for commercial sex
Pulse Filla: Nana Kwaku Bonsam names daughter after Shatta Wale Pulse Filla Nana Kwaku Bonsam names daughter after Shatta Wale



Top Articles

1 Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders...bullet
2 Video Pantless dancer removes wig off a fan who threw drinks at her on...bullet
3 Disturbing Video Man accidentally shot in the head during Facebook...bullet
4 Video Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MPbullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Disappointment Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his...bullet
7 End Time Pastor kills lover, buries the corpse in his churchbullet
8 Ebony's Burial Ebony’s black coffin was symbolic – says...bullet
9 Due To Poverty Husbands 'renting' wives to tourist for...bullet
10 Under-resourced? Ghana Police resort catapult to...bullet

Related Articles

Suicide Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after girlfriend cheated on him
Video “I was starving to death” - Man breaks into Pizza Hut claiming to be Jesus
Unimaginable Video Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her dirty pants
Extreme Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church
Disappointment Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his 6 children aren’t his
Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly
Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination
End Time Pastor kills lover, buries the corpse in his church
Disturbing Video Man accidentally shot in the head during Facebook live video
Video Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP

Top Videos

1 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
2 Video Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MPbullet
3 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Shocking Obinim backs 'sakawa'bullet
5 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
6 Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body,...bullet
7 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the...bullet
8 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol...bullet
9 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and...bullet
10 Video Slay Queen arrested for stealing man's...bullet

Filla

Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone
Imprisonment Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone without approval
Woman spends Ghs 83,885.00 on kidney transplant for 17-year-old cat
Video Woman spends Ghs 83,885.00 on kidney transplant for 17-year-old cat
13-year-old boy contests to become a governor
Video 13-year-old boy contests to become governor
Internet Fraud Obinim backs 'sakawa'