Home > Filla >

'I prefer to have sex with little girls' -arrested father says


Crime 'I prefer to have sex with little girls' -arrested father says

The 25-year-old Nigerian named Tunde Vincent made the shocking confession after he was arrested by the police for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at Madalla village in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A father of five in the grips of the police has said he likes sleeping with small girls to satisfy his sexual desires.

READ MORE:  70-year-old PTA chairman beaten and chained for defiling 10-year-old girl

The 25-year-old Nigerian named Tunde Vincent made the shocking confession after he was arrested by the police for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at Madalla village in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

He is alleged to have way-laid the young girl on her way home, after which he dragged her into an uncompleted building and violated her.

"I don’t have appetite to make love to grown-up women; I prefer little girls to satisfy my sexual urge and enjoy doing that as long as I want it; each time I stopped, something would push me to do it again,” Vincent is quoted by the press in Nigeria as saying.

Police in Niger State have confirmed the incident, and that the suspect has confessed to the crime.

READ MORE: “My younger sister is 3 months pregnant for me, call it incest, but we call it fate”- Guy

The Spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, Muhammad Abubakar, said the police have concluded the investigation and will have the suspect arraigned in court soon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Essipong: 2-year-old girl dies after falling off trotro In Essipong 2-year-old girl dies after falling off trotro
Hardship: University graduate commits suicide after 3 years of unemployment Hardship University graduate commits suicide after 3 years of unemployment
Amazing: 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination
Suicide: Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after girlfriend cheated on him Suicide Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after girlfriend cheated on him
In Police Grips: Man stores mother's corpse in refrigerator for 3 years to keep taking her pension In Police Grips Man stores mother's corpse in refrigerator for 3 years to keep taking her pension
Injustice: Lady fired for refusing to have sex with Indian boss Injustice Lady fired for refusing to have sex with Indian boss

Recommended Videos

Video: Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing
Video: Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing
Pulse Filla: Don't be deceived; love is a beautiful thing Pulse Filla Don't be deceived; love is a beautiful thing



Top Articles

1 Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders...bullet
2 Suicide Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after...bullet
3 Injustice Lady fired for refusing to have sex with Indian bossbullet
4 Trouble Husband fights wife for refusing to use vibratorbullet
5 In Police Grips Man stores mother's corpse in refrigerator for 3...bullet
6 In Essipong 2-year-old girl dies after falling off trotrobullet
7 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
8 Unbelievable Man buried with timberland shoes and gold...bullet
9 Hardship University graduate commits suicide after 3...bullet
10 Disturbing Herdsmen slaughter family of five including...bullet

Related Articles

Shameful 70-year-old PTA chairman beaten and chained for defiling 10-year-old girl
Unthinkable Lady dies after boyfriend's elder brother set her ablaze for denying him sex
Abomination! “My younger sister is 3 months pregnant for me, call it incest, but we call it fate”- Guy
Mystery Woman gives birth to baby with Qur’an and Muslim prayer bead in hand
To Teach Him A Lesson Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape
Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
2 Life Sentences "You must be removed permanently from society" - Court jails Female genitals dealer
Fraud Alhaji arrested for duping woman during "one-month sex deliverance"
Ubelievable 14-year-old boy claims to have laid 20 eggs
Extreme Woman sets wedding gown ablaze to signify end of marriage with cheating husband

Top Videos

1 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointingbullet
2 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
3 Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split...bullet
4 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointingbullet
5 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
6 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
7 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
8 Amazing 500-year-old tree helps people find life partnersbullet
9 Video Woman opens plane's door midair saying “I am God"bullet
10 Video Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's...bullet

Filla

Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing
Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing
Father storms daughters engagement with "SAY NO" sign board
Video Father storms daughters engagement ceremony with sign board bearing "SAY NO"
70-year-old chairman PTA chairman defiles 10-year-old girl
Shameful 70-year-old PTA chairman beaten and chained for defiling 10-year-old girl
Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split into two
Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split Africa into two