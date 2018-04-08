'I prefer to have sex with little girls' -arrested father says

news

A father of five in the grips of the police has said he likes sleeping with small girls to satisfy his sexual desires.

The 25-year-old Nigerian named Tunde Vincent made the shocking confession after he was arrested by the police for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at Madalla village in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

He is alleged to have way-laid the young girl on her way home, after which he dragged her into an uncompleted building and violated her.

"I don’t have appetite to make love to grown-up women; I prefer little girls to satisfy my sexual urge and enjoy doing that as long as I want it; each time I stopped, something would push me to do it again,” Vincent is quoted by the press in Nigeria as saying.

Police in Niger State have confirmed the incident, and that the suspect has confessed to the crime.

The Spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, Muhammad Abubakar, said the police have concluded the investigation and will have the suspect arraigned in court soon.