news

A High Court in Mukono, Uganda, has sentenced a 63-year-old Imam with 3 wives to life imprisonment for defiling a two-year-old girl.

Musa Mulo, an Imam at Kibubbu Mosque, was convicted upon his own plea of guilt.

READ MORE: Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police

At the commencement of the trial on Friday, the imam pleaded guilty to defiling the girl. He said “I carried that child, put her on my laps and I just saw my zip opening by itself”.

The state prosecutor, Ms Janat Kitimbo, told the court that Imam Mulo sexually tormented the toddler in 2012. Prosecution submitted that on that fateful day, the victim went alone to Mulo’s home in the neighbourhood.

Mulo grabbed her in his compound and took her into the house where he defiled her and damaged her private parts. The Imam later told her to go back home.

READ MORE: Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her

Justice Ms Margaret Mutonyi observed that Mulo is not fit to be an imam or live in society. She described him as “a dangerous person” who is supposed to be kept away from children.

She then sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Credit: Yabaleftonline